Nintendo and Sony are halting video game sales in Russia, citing the country’s invasion of Ukraine. On Thursday, Nintendo told Reuters it was suspending sales in Russia “for the foreseeable future," after it already began stopping payments through the company's eShop in the country. The reason for the sales halt is due to the “volatility surrounding the logistics of shipping and distributing physical goods” to the country, it said.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO