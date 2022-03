The potent punch of FromSoftware games comes from their unique mixture of disparate elements, and nothing brings them together like their boss fights. These are the peaks of the studio’s revered titles, asking players to rise to the occasion while delivering them a condensed helping of the staple tough-as-hell combat and a narrative in motion. Its best bosses teach players not just about new depths to the particular game’s mechanics but also about the world and its characters, showcasing the (often tragic) stories of these unique foes in their phases and movements. Stages of a fight are loaded with meaning and it's this blend of storytelling and challenge which elevates FromSoftware's fights above their many imitators.

