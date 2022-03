In the last decades of his life, Albert Einstein hoped to unite his description of gravity with existing models of electromagnetism under a single master theory. It's a quest that continues to vex theoretical physicists to this day. Two of our best models of reality – Einstein's general theory of relativity and the laws of quantum mechanics – are as immiscible as oil and water. Whatever a combination of the two looks like, it will almost certainly reveal foundations to the Universe quite unlike anything we can visualize. A newly published mathematical discovery describes the emergence of gravity within a so-called 'holographic' model...

SCIENCE ・ 9 DAYS AGO