Data: Generation Lab/Axios research; Map: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosTwo Colorado cities rank among the top 10 places where college students want to live after graduation, according to the new Axios-Generation Lab Next Cities Index, which tracks rising U.S. work and culture trends through geographic preferences.By the numbers: Denver landed at No. 4 and Colorado Springs at No. 9, the survey found.Denver is particularly popular with men and political independents.Why it matters: Spend any weekend in RiNo or LoHi, and you'll see that adults in their 20s are giving Denver new energy and fueling the city's makeover.Moreover, the brain-gain of the educated newcomers...

DENVER, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO