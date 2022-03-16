Light Grey Paisley Covers This Upcoming Nike Dunk Low

When the Nike Dunk High was first making headway, it did so in a series of two-toned make-ups, most inspired by the universities that played under the Swoosh. Today (especially more recently), said color blocking has gradually lost out to bolder, collaborative takes, though many still prefer the simplicity of these colorways whenever they do appear. Thankfully, this “Football Grey” is among the few, and it’s likely to hit retailers as well as Nike.com later this season.

