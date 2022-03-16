ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Joe Buck leaving FOX Sports for ESPN

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F1vLn_0egvh37B00

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)–Joe Buck, the St. Louis native, and voice of Major League Baseball and National Football League games on FOX TV since 1994, is leaving his network home and moving to ESPN.

After a few weeks of speculation, Buck, 52, is moving to join his longtime football broadcast partner, former Dallas Cowboys QB Troy Aikman, who is also leaving FOX. The pair will be the new broadcast team for Monday Night Football .

Last month, Buck told FOX2 he couldn’t see being anywhere else other than FOX, saying that he owed FOX everything. That was before Aikman, a TV free agent who had reportedly been considering varying offers from FOX and Amazon that potentially could have been done in tandem, instead decided to join ESPN. Buck had one year remaining on his FOX contract.

“Everything about Monday Night Football , including the broadcast, set the standard for the modern NFL experience. My earliest memories of walking around football stadiums are tagging along with my dad as he called Monday Night Football on radio,” Buck said in a news release. “To return to the stadium on Monday nights with Troy – who I have the utmost comfort with and confidence in – and begin a new chapter, for us and ESPN, has me excited about this season and our future.”

Buck will contribute content for ESPN+ under a multi-year contract. Terms were not disclosed.

“When you have the opportunity to bring in the iconic, longest-running NFL broadcasting duo, you take it, especially at a time when we are on the cusp of a new era in our expanding relationship with the NFL,” said Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman, ESPN and Sports Content in a news release. “The NFL continues to ascend, and we now have more games than ever before, providing additional opportunities for Joe, Troy and our deep roster of commentators.”

FOX 2

