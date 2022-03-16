ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry, OH

Perry targets grant to upgrade walking trail, soccer field at Meredith Park

By Steven M. Grazier, The Independent
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Perry Township trustees

Tuesday meeting

KEY ACTION: Agreed to apply for capital budget grant funds totaling about $550,000, which would be used to construct a new asphalt walking path at Meredith Park , 841 Genoa Ave. SW.

More: Regis Perry Memorial, Summerdale parks in line for restroom upgrades in Perry

If awarded to Perry Township , funding would also be utilized to upgrade the soccer field and improve water drainage.

OTHER ACTION: Swore in new police officer Zacharie Lohr during a ceremony to start Tuesday's meeting.

Trustees also:

  • Approved an amended contract with Brandsetter Carroll architectural firm for planning and design services on new restrooms for Regis Perry Memorial Park. A pavilion model is part of the overall agreement, which includes developing a master plan for parks system. Cost is not to exceed $52,000.
  • Authorized Police Chief Mike Pomesky to donate outdated safety vests to the Ukrainian military via the Ohio National Guard to help assist the country in its conflict against Russia.
  • Accepted a $5,040 grant from the Stark-Tuscarawas-Wayne Joint Solid Waste District.

More: Perry officials add snow-road alerts to free Nixle cellphone service

UP NEXT: Meets at 7 p.m. March 5 at the Township Administration Office, 3111 Hilton St. NW. The public is permitted to attend in person. Visit www.perrytwp.com to sign up to watch the meeting live.

This article originally appeared on The Independent: Perry targets grant to upgrade walking trail, soccer field at Meredith Park

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOXBusiness

Gas prices continue current trend

The price of gasoline continued to move lower after setting a record high a week ago. The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. slipped Saturday to $4.262 according to the latest numbers from AAA. The price Friday was $4.274. The previous record high was $4.33, set...
TRAFFIC
The Hill

4 Marines dead after aircraft crashes during training in Norway

Four Marines died after a U.S. Marine Corps aircraft crashed in the Arctic near Norway on Friday night. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre confirmed the death of the Marines on Twitter. "It is with great sadness we have received the message that four American soldiers died in a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Russia, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Perry, OH
Government
City
Perry, OH
The Hill

Defense & National Security​ — Biden sends new warning to China

It's Friday, welcome to Overnight Defense & National Security, your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. Subscribe here. President Biden warned Chinese President Xi Jinping that Beijing would face consequences if it provided “material support” to Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

Rep. Don Young, longtime Alaska congressman, dies at 88

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Rep. Don Young, who was the longest-serving Republican in the history of the U.S. House, has died. He was 88. His office announced Young’s death in a statement Friday night. “It’s with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce Congressman Don Young...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uban Construction#Regis Perry Memorial Park#Ukrainian#The Ohio National Guard#Nixle#3111 Hilton St Nw
Reuters

U.S. envoy to U.N. decries Ukraine's Russia deportation claims

WASHINGTON, March 20 (Reuters) - Accounts that thousands of residents of Ukraine's besieged port city of Mariupol have been forcibly deported to Russia are "disturbing" and "unconscionable" if true, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Sunday. Speaking on CNN's "State of the Union," Thomas-Greenfield said the...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

The Independent

860
Followers
174
Post
93K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Massillon, OH from Massillon Independent.

 http://indeonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy