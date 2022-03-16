ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meta Miller

By Kerry Reid
CHICAGO READER
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEleanor Burgess’s Wife of a Salesman, now in a world premiere at Writers Theatre under Jo Bonney’s direction, starts out with a “what if” premise: namely, what if Linda Loman, the long-suffering wife of Arthur Miller’s tragic American Everyman, Willy, met “the woman in Boston” with whom her husband had an...

chicagoreader.com

CHICAGO READER

Sir Richard Bishop continues to chart his own guitar language in the studio and onstage

Sir Richard Bishop has spent about as much time recording under his own name as he did with the Sun City Girls, a deftly bohemian, genre-bending avant-rock act that dissolved after the 2007 cancer death of founding drummer Charlie Gocher. For almost 30 years, the band (which also included Bishop’s brother Alan) teased at the edges of popular music from around the globe—occasionally in a problematic way. The nonsense vocals on “Soi Cowboy,” from the 1996 album 330,003 Crossdressers From Beyond the Rig Veda, are a broad, cartoonish approximation of an Asian language. Bishop, though, has dedicated a significant portion of his life to travel and something that approaches ethnomusicology, and he’s created a guitar language along the way that’s as indebted to Indonesian gamelan as it is to Delta blues. His latest album, 2020’s Oneiric Formulary (Drag City), does an admirable job of collecting and assimilating his various tastes, as opposed to the 2015 all-acoustic affair Tangier Sessions or the 2009 Egyptian fantasia The Freak of Araby. Some of the tracks on his new record cleave history, though; “Graveyard Wanderers” eschews Eastern and Western traditions as Bishop assembles a collection of electronic gestures and watery noises over the course of about eight minutes. Showgoers likely won’t encounter this side of Bishop’s music during this Constellation show; in a live setting, he frequently sticks to fingerstyle guitar. But just as he embraces electronic experimentation for a single track on Oneiric Formulary, Bishop also slots in an ensemble tune, “Dust Devils,” with droning strings and reeds and repetitive drums. The tune’s juxtaposition with other selections here recalls the Sun City Girls (specifically their pick-and-choose appropriations), and so do the spacey, layered guitars of “The Coming of the Rats.” Some of Bishop’s acoustic fare on the record (and in his live sets) owes a debt to blues practitioners, but he’s been able to cultivate a singular voice as an instrumentalist while continually surprising listeners with new turns and worldly combinations.
ROCK MUSIC
CHICAGO READER

The art of the steal

When their brother Arthur dies, leaving behind to the world a lone splatter canvas from the heady foray into abstract expressionism that preceded his embittered art teacher years, Alex (Michael Appelbaum) and Andy (Rick Yaconis) decide to right fate’s wrongs and get the—to their minds—worthless and incomprehensible painting accepted to a prestigious gallery. This turns out to be a matter of playing the eminently playable art establishment, one stooge at a time.
VISUAL ART
CHICAGO READER

On Comedian, Without Waves make mood-shifting prog metal that’s no laughing matter

I can hardly believe it’s been five years since I previewed Without Waves’ previous album, the 2017 release Lunar. When the Chicago progressive-metal quartet leapt back into the saddle for their third full-length (their second for Prosthetic), that time seemed to just melt away: the new Comedian is one of the best records I’ve heard so far in this very young year. The pacing on Lunar is very good, if not entirely mature, but Comedian locks that down—and when it goes hard, it packs a punch as fierce as its predecessor’s. The high-tension wallops of “Good Grief” and “Animal Kingdom” inhabit the same landscape as the vulnerable melancholy of “Day 15,” where the band sing their own name (“an emotion without waves”) and it absolutely fits the mood. “Do What Scares You” seamlessly weaves sweeping guitars together with anxiety-invoking plinky-plink keyboards, and “Seven” alternates between a quietly unsettling, elegiac vibe and passages that unmask the song’s lurking malice lurking over a rolling wave of clean guitar and a pulsing grim undertone. I’m struck by how clearly the personality of the band comes through on every track of Comedian: while vocalist Anthony Cwan swings from growls to whispers, his bandmates reinforce the themes of his lyrics with on-point versatility. I especially love “Algorithm” for its juxtaposition of subtly philosophical observations (“Art is anything you can get away with / Art is all that makes wrong right”) and nuclear instrumental fury, but there are so many great moments that it’s hard to settle on a favorite. Without Waves were slated to play at the Save the Rock ’n’ Roll Fest back in January, which was postponed by the Omicron wave, so cross fingers this long-awaited record-release party goes on without a hitch.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

The Outfit

Chicago native and Oscar-winning screenwriter (The Imitation Game) Graham Moore’s directorial debut The Outfit takes its cues from the noir gangster dramas of Hollywood’s past, creating an entertaining if too clever by half 1950s crime story. English expat and former Savile Row tailor Leonard (Mark Rylance) leaves behind...
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Otherpeace kicks off a Hideout residency to support a restorative, rootsy debut album

In the early months of the pandemic, Wandering Boys banjo player Rob Jensen reached out to Matt Clark (of slowcore trio Pinebender and drone duo White/Light) with an invitation to jam. The music they made together planted the seeds for Clark’s new solo endeavor, Otherpeace, a loose group where he’s backed by Jensen (drums), Pinebender bandmate Stephen “the Kid” Howard (bass, electric guitar, drums), and a handful of other guests. The project’s forthcoming self-released debut, Capitalism Blues, charts the space between the introspective ambience of Clark’s back catalog and the rough-hewn nuance of relaxed roots and country. When the music dissolves those sounds into each other, it creates a soothing elixir: the melodies are droning and moody, and the ambient passages contain bits of twang like bubbles in amber. Clark’s guitar playing is animated but unfussy, and his gently soulful singing sometimes drops into a half whisper. Otherpeace is witty and thoughtful, like Clark’s down-to-earth personality, and those traits are underlined by subtle touches from his collaborators: Jensen, Howard, Scott Ligon (keyboards), Mike Burns (electric lap steel guitar), and Mark Greenberg (Mellotron). Otherpeace has booked a Hideout residency on the fourth Thursday of each month, and for the first night Clark will perform with Howard on electric and baritone guitars; their decades-long musical relationship should help them deepen the textures and emotions in the songs.
ROCK MUSIC
CHICAGO READER

Far from a drag

It’s been nearly 50 years since the first iteration of La Cage aux Folles flew from the nest in the form of Jean Poiret’s 1973 play of that title. Since then, there’s been a 1978 French film, remade in Hollywood in 1996 as The Birdcage (starring Robin Williams and Nathan Lane) and an oft-revived 1983 musical by composer Jerry Herman and book writer Harvey Fierstein. The roles of middle-aged gay couple Georges and Albin—the owner and star, respectively, of a drag club in St. Tropez—have most often been played by cis men, often hetero ones. (Even noted Trump supporter Kelsey Grammer took on Georges in a 2010 Broadway revival.) But in Music Theater Works’s current production in Skokie, we get real star wattage from an authentic queer drag icon: RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Ginger Minj.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Nito Café seeks to create community for local anime lovers

In Japan, manga cafes are innumerous. They are places where manga or anime fans can enjoy snacks and refreshments while reading or spending time together. Somehow, despite the culture’s popularity in the United States, there are none of these types of cafes around—until now. Chicagoan Tayler Tillman wants...
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Chicago rapper CantBuyDeem makes loosies with more energy than most radio hits

If an MC has put in enough work that they can wrap a verse around a beat so tightly you can’t separate the two, then the odds are good they’ve accumulated a trunk full of unreleased material in the process. Englewood’s CantBuyDeem is just such a rapper, and he’s strung together a handful of those loosies into a new self-released mixtape called CDs, DVDs, Loose Squares, in homage to the hustlers who’ll sell you anything you need, illicit or otherwise. The mixtape’s tracks address a grab bag of topics, appropriately, such as finding romance (“I Like Me Too”), keeping his head above water (“50 Cents for Extra Sauce”), and looking for luxury wherever he can (“On LSD Not the Drops”). But several skits reflect the title explicitly, as does the song “CD Man,” where Deem stitches the hustlers’ silver-tongued pitches into vignettes sketching their unexamined lives. Deem’s voice flits between solemn and flamboyant as he evokes the emotional high-wire act of making a living by hawking loose cigarettes and bootleg movies. He switches up the speed of his flow as he switches his tone, and that rhythmic playfulness spills out from “CD Man” into the rest of CDs, DVDs, Loose Squares. Deem likes to get people excited about something mundane that they’ve never considered before, and no matter what’s on his mind, he brings the same spirited engagement to it.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

New west-coast punk supergroup Plosivs includes members of Rocket From the Crypt, Pinback, and more

The pandemic has shattered so many bands that any project that’s come together since March 2020 represents a small victory. And when the project in question is as much fun as Plosivs—a new four-piece consisting of vocalist and guitarist Rob Crow, vocalist and guitarist John Reis, bassist Jordan Clark, and drummer Atom Willard—the victory isn’t so small. If you’re familiar with the work these west-coast punk luminaries have done in Pinback, Rocket From the Crypt, Hot Snakes, Mrs. Magician, and Against Me!, among others, you’re probably anticipating high-intensity rock ’n’ roll you can shake your hips to—and you’d be right. Plosivs’ self-titled debut full-length (on Reis’s Swami imprint) is exactly that kind of rock ’n’ roll, and it doubles as a demonstration of the power of making music with friends to purge anxiety and dread. On “Iron Will,” Crow’s sweet melodic sensibility gives Reis’s ferocious guitar playing a new sheen without smoothing out its wonderfully jagged edges. The band’s hooks (especially on “Iron Will” and opener “Hit the Breaks”) will bounce around in your head for days, while “See You Suffer” and “Pines” start out sounding like straightforward pop punk before before taking a left turn into something more complex. COVID isn’t in the rearview mirror just yet, and even if it were, there’s plenty of additional strife and heartache happening (the brutal Russian invasion of Ukraine, the cruelty of Republican officials toward LGBTQ+ children in their own communities) that would make it impossible to feel like the world is back to “normal.” But Plosivs seem to have found a sweet spot between sunny resilience and fiery rage—everyone walking away from their Sleeping Village show ought to feel just a little bit better about the world than when they walked in, and these days that’s no small thing. Make sure to show up early for Chicago punk four-piece Meat Wave, who just announced they signed with Swami, and recently released their first single for the label “Honest Living.”
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Jump into spring with these Chicagoland events

The spring equinox (the moment when the sun is exactly above the equator and day and night are of equal length) for this year starts at 10:33 AM on Sunday 3/20, and brings our chance to check out Chicagohenge (if you go to the Loop, you might see the sun framed by our skyscrapers). And before and after this moment on Sunday morning, there’s plenty of events and activities happening to put a spring in your step. Here’s a few that we think you should check out.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Rescuing the legacy of Dancin’ Man

On December 13, I took a long drive to Des Plaines to pick up relatives of my friend Perry Kanlan, a showbiz-adjacent eccentric known as Dancin’ Man. The time on the road gave me the chance to reflect on the circumstances of my relationship with him. I formally met Perry in 2011, when my friend Lavon Pettis pitched him as a subject for a Reader article, but at that point I’d already been noticing him for years—backstage at a Rudy Ray Moore show in 2002, I mistook him for a vintage-style pimp among the gaggle of gaudily garbed sexagenarians angling for some face time with Dolemite. It seemed I’d known him for longer than a decade, but at the same time I still felt like I’d gone too quickly from interviewing a motormouthed cowboy on the roof of Marina City to bearing the responsibility of helping his family take him off life support.
CHICAGO, IL
E! News

Inside Erin Lim Rhodes' "Joy-Filled" First 4 Months of Motherhood

For Erin Lim Rhodes, heading back to work is bittersweet. The Rundown host returned to the E! News offices for the first time this week after she and husband Joshua Rhodes welcomed their first child together, daughter Saylor Cielo Rhodes, nearly four months ago in November 2021. Now, the E!...

