San Diego State was praised and criticized for its decision to reassign a professor over racial epithets used in a course about language and racism. A Philadelphia-based civil rights group says SDSU violated the professor’s First Amendment rights. Also, more than 2 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded, including a 94-year-old woman and her 70-year-old son thanks to social media and the help of two of Ukraine’s top athletes. And, in a preview of the arts scene this weekend, we have piñatas and craft as art, a dance performance from Monica Bill Barnes and an open house filled with music and art.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO