Rafael Nadal entered the Indian Wells tournament with an unbeaten record and a ton of momentum following his victory at the Australian Open. Nadal advanced to the final, where he was lined up to add to his trophy case with a matchup against American Taylor Fritz, who he had faced just once back in 2020, where the Spaniard easily bested Fritz. This time, it was Fritz who emerged victorious in a stunning upset of Nadal, who made sure to praise the 24-year-old for his excellent play. However, Nadal also made a shocking admission on his health during the final, as reported by the ATP Tour’s website.

TENNIS ・ 12 HOURS AGO