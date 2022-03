Number 20 has been one of the more stacked numbers in New York Mets history. Right now Pete Alonso is wearing it and the way things are going, he might end up as the best player to wear the number when all is said and done. Alonso already has the single season home run record of 53 home runs in a season, and has developed into one of the better first basemen in the game.

MLB ・ 3 HOURS AGO