John Clayton, a Hall of Fame football journalist, Seattle radio institution and dear teammate of ours at Seattle Sports, passed away Friday afternoon at the age of 67. Known to millions as “The Professor,” John had a 50-year career in sports media that included covering the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks, a long tenure as a beloved ESPN NFL analyst, and serving as host of sports radio shows in Seattle, including Seattle Sports 710 AM for the past 14 years. He was a daily presence on the Seattle Sports Station, hosted The John Clayton Show on Saturday mornings, and was a longtime contributor to SeattleSports.com as a Seahawks and NFL columnist.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO