RALEIGH, NC. - Forward Jordan Martinook will not play for the Carolina Hurricanes Friday night, ruled out after suffering an injury Thursday night in Toronto. The veteran went down awkwardly in the corner, leaving the game during the third period last night. Rod Brind'Amour did not have an update as of pre-game availability regarding how long #48 could be out, he was just made aware that he would not be an option for this evening.

NHL ・ 16 HOURS AGO