CHEYENNE – A “trigger bill” or “abortion ban in waiting” passed its second reading Wednesday in the Senate, and was amended to add an exception. House Bill 92, “Abortion prohibition-Supreme Court decision,” states that an abortion “shall not be performed except when necessary to preserve the woman from a serious risk of death or of substantial and irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function, not including any psychological or emotional conditions.” That would take effect five days after the date that the Wyoming attorney...

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 10 DAYS AGO