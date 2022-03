Choosing a front door color is more challenging than it sounds because the front door is one of the first things visitors notice about a home. There’s a lot riding on your color choice. It’s also no easy feat to settle on a hue that complements your home’s architecture, exterior paint color, and landscaping, and also harmonizes with your personal style. The easy thing to do is pick a safe, neutral color that no one notices—right?

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 23 DAYS AGO