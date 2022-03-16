ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Hampton Roads Workforce Council, VEC host 'Hampton Roads Regional' job fair

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31v8nK_0egvdjTo00

HAMPTON, Va. - Calling all job seekers! The Hampton Roads Workforce Council, the Virginia Employment Council and the City of Hampton are hosting a "Hampton Roads Regional" job fair Thursday, April 7.

According to a release from the VEC, the fair, located at the Hampton Roads Convention Center, will feature a variety of employers and industries. The HRWC also said that it will work to elevate job vacancies in high-demand industries such as hospitality, IT, construction, manufacturing and ship repair.

Interested job seekers should come to the event in business casual and bring resumes.

The fair will be held from 9 a.m. to noon.

To learn more, click here.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hampton, VA
Government
City
Hampton, VA
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vec#Job Fair#Hrwc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy