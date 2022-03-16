ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Elizabeth Holmes’ ex-lover, business partner faces own trial

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28NIgj_0egvdEJP00
Former Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, right, stands near his legal team outside Robert F. Peckham U.S. Courthouse in San Jose, Calif., on March 1, 2022. Balwani, the jilted lover and business partner of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, finally has his chance to defend himself against charges that he was Holmes' accomplice in a Silicon Valley scam involving a ballyhooed blood-testing technology that flopped. Opening statements in his trial are scheduled Wednesday, March 16, 2022 in the same San Jose, Calif. courtroom where a jury found Holmes guilty of investor fraud and conspiracy in January. (AP Photo/Michael Liedtke)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, the jilted lover and business partner of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, finally has his chance to defend himself against charges that he was Holmes’ accomplice in a Silicon Valley scam involving a ballyhooed blood-testing technology that flopped.

Opening statements in Balwani’s trial are scheduled Wednesday in the same San Jose, California, courtroom where a jury found Holmes guilty of investor fraud and conspiracy in January. She was acquitted on other counts accusing her of duping patients who relied on Theranos’ flawed blood tests.

Balwani 57, has denied the charges facing him.

Holmes, 38, is free on $500,000 bail while awaiting her sentencing in September. That has stirred speculation that she might agree to testify against Balwani if prosecutors agree to recommend leniency in exchange for her cooperation. She is facing up to 20 years in prison.

“It leaves the door open” for Holmes to strike a deal, said Ann Kim, a Los Angeles lawyer who formerly handled fraud cases for the U.S. Attorney’s Office and Securities and Exchange Commission.

There has been no indication so far that Holmes will testify in Balwani’s case. Even if Holmes doesn’t take the stand, her specter is likely to loom large throughout Balwani’s trial, which is expected to run through mid-June.

Balwani emerged as a key figure during Holmes’ trial — only partly because she accused him of subjecting her to a pattern of emotional and sexual abuse that, she implied, may have affected her actions at Theranos.

The abuse allegations, which Balwani’s attorney has vehemently denied, were one reason that U.S. District Judge Edward Davila ruled the Holmes and Balwani should have separate trials even though they faced the same criminal charges.

Other evidence presented during her trial described a couple bonded in both a secret romance and shared ambition to build a company that they promised would revolutionize health care.

Balwani, a tech executive who reaped a $40 million windfall during the dot-com boom of the late 1990s, became involved with Holmes around the same time she dropped out of Stanford University in 2003 to start Theranos at the age of 19.

Balwani didn’t initially play a direct role in Theranos, although Holmes testified that he tried to sculpt Holmes into a more savvy entrepreneur while dictating her diet, daily schedule and friendships. Balwani joined Theranos in 2009 as the company’s chief operating officer, a position he held until Holmes ousted him in 2016 amid revelations of rampant inaccuracies with Theranos’ blood tests.

Before Holmes dumped him, Balwani played an integral role in the company that included overseeing Theranos’ labs. Meanwhile, Holmes focused on raising nearly $1 billion from investors and appearing in flattering media stories celebrating her whirlwind success in male-dominated Silicon Valley.

Holmes’ fortune was estimated at $4..5 billion in 2014 while Theranos was working on “wellness centers” in Walgreens stores that were supposed to scan for hundreds of potential health issues with a few drops of blood taken with a finger prick.

While Holmes got the glory, Balwani seemed to envision himself as a mastermind. based on evidence presented at the trial. “I have molded you,” Balwani told Holmes in a May 2015 text that became part of the evidence in her trial.

The texting exchanges between Balwani and Holmes — many of which included expressions of their love for each other — are expected to come up again during Balwani’s trial, along with much of the other evidence submitted during Holmes’ proceedings.

Having his trial follow Holmes’ could both hurt and help Balwani, Kim said. On the one hand, prosecutors now have a better idea of what types of evidence resonate with a jury. But Kim also believes Balwani’s lawyers may have a better chance to poke holes in the testimony of the prosecution’s witnesses if they deviate from statements during Holmes’ trial.

Balwani’s chances ultimately could hinge on how effectively his lawyers can draw a line distancing him from Holmes’ actions — a task that could prove difficult if texts like this one resurface during his trial.

“This business can not be built by either you or I alone,” Balwani wrote to Holmes in a May 2012 text submitted as evidence during her trial. “That’s why the universe brought us together (among other billion reasons).”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

Virginia reporter discovered dead in shooting when paper tries to assign her the story

A Virginia newspaper reporter was one of two people killed during a shooting early Saturday outside a restaurant and bar, authorities said. "Saturday would have been Sierra Jenkins’ turn to cover the breaking news shift for The Virginian-Pilot," the newspaper reported. "When an editor learned early Saturday that several people had been shot in downtown Norfolk, he called Jenkins repeatedly to ask her to cover it. But she couldn’t be reached."
NORFOLK, VA
Fox News

Rep. Don Young, Alaska Republican, dead at 88

U.S. Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, the longest-serving member of the House, died Friday night at Los Angeles International Airport while he was on his way home. He was 88. The cause of death was not yet determined. Young, a California native, had served in Congress since winning a special election...
ALASKA STATE
Fox News

Biden's Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson has a constitutional problem

Nominating a justice to the Supreme Court can feel a lot like picking a ruler, as appointments last a lifetime, and someone’s word becomes law. Literally. The only restraint on individuals is their willingness to be guided first and foremost by the U.S. Constitution. But that’s not what President Joe Biden was looking for when he chose Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for a seat on the Supreme Court. Searching for a judge with "a living constitution" perspective, Biden wanted someone who leaned toward creative writing rather than Constitutional loyalty, which should trouble U.S. Senators when they question the nominee on Monday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
State
California State
San Jose, CA
Government
Local
California Government
The Hill

Maryland, Georgia halt state gas taxes

Maryland and Georgia on Friday temporarily halted their state gas taxes to provide some relief to Americans at the pump amid a spike in fuel prices. Maryland became the first state to enact legislation suspending gas taxes, which saves residents 36.1 cents per gallon for gasoline and 36.85 cents per gallon for diesel when Gov. Larry Hogan (R) signed legislation to halt the surcharge for 30 days.
MARYLAND STATE
Fox News

Zelenskyy says 'war crimes' committed in Mariupol will be remembered for centuries: LIVE UPDATES

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that the atrocities committed in Mariupol were "war crimes" that would be remembered for centuries. Russians continued the siege of Mariupol Saturday, a key port city, as thousands flee the devastated metropolis. Local officials claimed that Russian troops had forcibly taken some of its residents and relocated some of them to Russia.
POLITICS
The Hill

Mariupol council says art school housing refugees bombed

The Russian military bombed an art school in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol where hundreds of refugees were sheltering, according to the city's council. The Mariupol city council on Sunday accused Russia of destroying the art school where 400 residents had taken shelter the day before. No casualties have been confirmed so far, though authorities said people could be under the rubble, The Associated Press reported.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Holmes
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

810K+
Followers
406K+
Post
365M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy