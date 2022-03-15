ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lil Durk “Barbarian,” Kodak Black “Vulnerable” & More | Daily Visuals 3.15.22

92Q Baltimore
92Q Baltimore
 2 days ago
Lil Durk’s latest album 7220 ain’t been out but a few seconds and already the Chiraq artist has a second video out in support of his 7th studio album. This time around Durk creates some new visuals for the album cut “Barbarian” in which Durk flosses cement blocks of cash on...

IN THIS ARTICLE
CinemaBlend

After Pete Davidson’s Recent Diss, Kanye West Claims The SNL Star Could Get Kim Kardashian ‘Hooked On Drugs’

The drama between Kim Kardashian’s ex Kanye West and her new (Instagram-official) man, Pete Davidson, recently took an interesting turn. After remaining relatively silent in the essentially one-sided feud, Davidson reportedly dissed the rapper in a number of alleged texts. In the purported messages, he reached out to West to defend his girlfriend, and he even made a bedroom admission. Now, West has taken to social media, where he claimed that the comedian could get Kim Kardashian “hooked on drugs.”
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Lil Durk Announces Free Bitcoin To Celebrate ‘7220’ Album & Drops 'Golden Child Video

As he gears up to finally drop his highly-anticipated new album 7220, Lil Durk dropped the fourth and final single off the project before its release on Friday (March 11). The single, titled “Golden Child” was also given the visual treatment on Thursday (March 10). The Jerry Production-visual finds Durk hanging with his OTF crew and flexing stacks of cash. Durk also hyped up the impending release of 7220 by asking fans to drop their cash app handles on Twitter, saying that he plans to give away $7,220 in bitcoin to celebrate the drop.
MUSIC
Vibe

Lil Durk’s ‘7220’ Album Brings Listeners Into His Personal Orbit

Click here to read the full article. The past few years have been filled with a whirlwind of major wins for Lil Durk, as he established himself as a bonafide star and the most popular rap artist from Chicago outside of Kanye West. With a string of high-profile features, a blockbuster collaborative album with Lil Baby, and the release of his most successful solo album to date (The Voice) behind him, the phenom continues to push forward with his new album, 7220. Channeling the pain endured from the 2020 death of his artist and close friend King Von, as well...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk & Future Are "Petty Too"

Lil Durk's delayed album, 7220, finally arrived today. So far, it doesn't seem to disappoint, keeping the Chi-town rapper's hot streak going-- a streak he himself is apparently feeling, too. The album was initially supposed to drop on the same day as Kanye West's Donda 2 (although, did Donda 2...
MUSIC
92Q Baltimore

Kodak Black Teases New Album “Kutthroat Bill” Includes Possible Artist Features

With Kodak’s newest hit Super Gremlin doing numbers on the charts, he took to his instagram account to talk about his new album “Kutthroat Bill” and who will be making features on the upcoming album. Names like Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Yo Gotti, 42 Dugg, EST Gee and Trippie Redd; as well as rising rappers Babyface Ray, Rylo Rodrigez, DDG and 22Gz, who Kodak crowned the “King of New York.”
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk Responds To Fans Questioning His Comments About India Royale's Body Count

Lil Durk appears to be confused after being flamed for some questionable comments he made during his stint on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast earlier this month. In case you missed it, the 29-year-old admitted that he's "petty as hell" before revealing that his fiancée India Royale's low body count was one of the reasons he was so confident in his decision to propose to her.
CELEBRITIES
