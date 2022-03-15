Lil Durk “Barbarian,” Kodak Black “Vulnerable” & More | Daily Visuals 3.15.22

King Von's first posthumous album was officially released on Friday (March 4) with features from Lil Durk, Fivio Foreign, MoneyBagg Yo, G Herbo, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, and more. Following the Chicago-born rapper's tragic death a couple of years ago, his team has been trickling out new music, respecting the O-Block narrator's legacy and keeping things consistent with his brand. Since his death, more eyes have been on Von's music and subsequently, his voice has been immortalized through viral sounds on platforms like TikTok. Despite not being released officially before today, "Evil Twins" with Lil Durk had been a frequently-used audio file on the social media service, which music fans used to soundtrack videos of them and their best friends. Finally, the track is out as part of Von's posthumous album, What It Means To Be King.

