Difficult jury selection process delays start of trial for former Theranos exec

By Susan Nash, Bay City News Foundation
LocalNewsMatters.org
LocalNewsMatters.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Opening statements in the criminal trial of Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani for his role in the now-defunct blood-testing company Theranos were slated to start Tuesday but were delayed when jurors claimed that serving in the protracted trial would cause them hardship. Balwani, president and chief operating officer of...

localnewsmatters.org

Comments / 0

LocalNewsMatters.org

LocalNewsMatters.org

Oakland, CA
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.

 http://www.baycitynews.com/

