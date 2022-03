Flint, MI—Flint’s Department of Planning and Development wants to get an updated draft zoning ordinance to the Flint City Council by the end of March. “We have not received information from the Clerk’s Office regarding all the zoning ordinances that need to be updated,” said Suzanne Wilcox, the city’s Planning and Development Director, at a March 8 meeting of the Flint Planning Commission. “However, I am moving forward.”

FLINT, MI ・ 11 DAYS AGO