The early 2000s in NASCAR was defined by the lowest of lows and the highest of highs. In 2000 alone, three drivers (Adam Petty, Kenny Irwin Jr., and Tony Roper) tragically lost their lives on the track. Then, just a year later, came the ultimate tragedy, when Dale Earnhardt was killed on the final lap of the Daytona 500.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO