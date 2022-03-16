Topeka man charged with rape of 14 year old

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 19-year-old Topeka man is in custody and has been charged with rape following an “incident” in the southwest part of Shawnee County, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives arrested Anthony D. Rodriguez, 19, on Tuesday, March 15, around 4 p.m. following an investigation into a sexual offense that took place on March 11.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the victim was a 14-year-old girl and is not related to Rodriguez. Rodriguez is being held without bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.