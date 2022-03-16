ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Topeka man charged with rape of 14 year old

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
 4 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 19-year-old Topeka man is in custody and has been charged with rape following an “incident” in the southwest part of Shawnee County, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives arrested Anthony D. Rodriguez, 19, on Tuesday, March 15, around 4 p.m. following an investigation into a sexual offense that took place on March 11.

Jury trial begins in death of Washburn football player

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the victim was a 14-year-old girl and is not related to Rodriguez. Rodriguez is being held without bond.

