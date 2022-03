Very sad news and a shocker to everyone one of the famous Braxton sisters Traci Braxton has reportedly passed away at the age of 50. Sources say she had been battling cancer very quietly for a year and lost her battle Friday. Many fans have noticed Traci had a drastic weight lost over the past year and it looks like Cancer may have been the cause. Sources say Traci’s sisters and mom were by her side when she passed.

