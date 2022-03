Kandi Burruss secured a new spinoff. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss is a veteran of the show. She’s been open about her life on the platform from the beginning. And she’s never shied away from showing the ups and downs of her family life. So it’s no surprise she decided to do the same when it comes to her struggles in the restaurant industry. OLG was actually Todd Tucker’s idea. He figured that he and Kandi could pull off a successful soul food brand with the help of Kandi’s mother and two aunts. So Bravo decided to greenlight a reality show based on OLG. So “Kandi & the Gang” became a reality. And it premiered days ago on the network after the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” reunion.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 9 DAYS AGO