ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Bees Sting Lady Eagles 6-3

By Mike Organ
lexingtonleader.com
 4 days ago

The Academy Lady Bees took the fifth inning to...

www.lexingtonleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Gonzaga Star Drew Timme Hilariously Tries To Censor Himself During Postgame Interview

You’ll have that on them big jobs… Gonzaga kept the March Madness mojo going last night, defeating the Memphis Tigers in a 82-78 thriller. For those who aren’t too familiar with this Gonzaga team, they have some characters… And in particular, their star player and arguably one of the best players in the country, Drew Timme. The dude rocks a head band and a ‘stache, and from the common eye, he looks like a dad playing rec league ball with […] The post Gonzaga Star Drew Timme Hilariously Tries To Censor Himself During Postgame Interview first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
Larry Brown Sports

Leaky Black responds to viral blunder at end of UNC game

Leaky Black responded on social media Saturday after his blunder against Baylor went viral. Black’s North Carolina Tar Heels beat Baylor 93-86 in overtime in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. His Heels were leading 91-85 with just under a minute left in overtime. Black picked up his dribble just past halfcourt and was being trapped, so he needed to find a teammate for a pass. He saw one open under the basket, but his aim was pretty bad. The pass went so high that it hit off the backboard.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Danica Patrick Reacts To Lia Thomas’ NCAA Championship

Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick, who helped break barriers in the racing world, has weighed in on Lia Thomas’ performance at the NCAA championships. Thomas, a transgender swimmer for Penn, won an NCAA championship in the freestyle division earlier this weekend. The Penn swimmer, who previously competed...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy