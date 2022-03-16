ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Wild's Cam Talbot: In goal Wednesday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Talbot will get the starting nod at home versus the Bruins on Wednesday, Michael Russo of...

www.cbssports.com

fantasypros.com

Cam Talbot excellent on Saturday

Cam Talbot allowed one goal on 22 shots in Saturday's 3-1 defeat of the visiting Chicago Blackhawks. He posted a .955 save percentage with the effort. Talbot was on the ball in this one. He didn't see a lot of shots but the saves he made were clutch and difficult. He was able to turn away a break away and had his kick-saves on point. The only damage came from Seth Jones as he snuck in from the point and wristed a laser top corner. Talbot has picked his game up as of late after being challenged for starts by backup Kaapo Kahkonen. The win moves him to 24-12-0-1 with a 2.98 GAA and .907 save percentage.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flyers' Claude Giroux: Not traveling to Ottawa

Giroux (not injury related) won't play Friday versus the Senators, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. Giroux is among the top names available for trade leading into Monday's deadline. He played his 1,000th game Thursday versus the Predators, but the Flyers have now turned to asset protection and won't risk him getting hurt before the trade deadline. It's very likely he's played his last game in orange and black -- if so, he finishes his tenure with the Flyers with exactly 900 points in 1,000 contests (291 goals, 609 assists).
NHL
CBS Sports

Braves' Mike Soroka: Avoids arbitration

Soroka (Achilles) signed a one-year, $2.8 million contract with Atlanta on Thursday, avoiding arbitration. Soroka was placed on the 60-day injured list Wednesday, but he'll land a one-year deal with the club to avoid arbitration ahead of the 2022 campaign. The right-hander hasn't appeared in any games since August of 2020 but is hopeful that he'll be able to return to game action at some point during the second half of the 2022 season. Soroka has been cleared to resume running and throwing, but he hasn't yet resumed mound work.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Reporting to camp Monday

Manager Oliver Marmol said Molina (personal) is expected to report to spring training Monday, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Molina has yet to arrive to camp due to personal reasons, but he's set to join the team in a few days time. The 39-year-old will then have a couple weeks to ramp up for Opening Day of his 19th major-league campaign.
MLB
Cam Talbot
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Matt Ryan report

The Atlanta Falcons seemingly came out of nowhere this week to become a contender to land Deshaun Watson in a trade with the Houston Texans. But while they wait to find out what Watson decides, they’re shifting some schedules to save themselves some money. According to Adam Schefter, the...
NFL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Returning to Atlanta

Patterson signed a two-year, $10.5 million contract with the Falcons on Saturday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. There was some concern Patterson's breakout season might price the Falcons out of re-signing the do-it-all threat, but the market for running backs never materialized, thus allowing the 31-year-old to return. The Falcons did add former Chiefs and Bears backup Damien Williams on a one-year deal, which theoretically could cut into Patterson's carries, but it's hard to imagine the former really impacting Patterson's targets given Williams is averaging 7.6 yards-per-catch across his entire career. Given Patterson has tallied a combined 1,455 yards and eight touchdowns across his previous four seasons, it's certainly fair to wonder if the veteran is simply a one-year wonder, but with little standing in the way from a depth chart perspective, Patterson at least appears to be the frontrunner to start next season.
NFL
The Spun

Las Vegas Raiders Sign Veteran Quarterback

It’s been a busy week for the Raiders, and they’re not making moves just yet. Moments ago, it was announced that veteran quarterback Garrett Gilbert has signed a deal with Las Vegas. Gilbert has bounced around the NFL over the past few years, but he does have some...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Leaky Black responds to viral blunder at end of UNC game

Leaky Black responded on social media Saturday after his blunder against Baylor went viral. Black’s North Carolina Tar Heels beat Baylor 93-86 in overtime in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. His Heels were leading 91-85 with just under a minute left in overtime. Black picked up his dribble just past halfcourt and was being trapped, so he needed to find a teammate for a pass. He saw one open under the basket, but his aim was pretty bad. The pass went so high that it hit off the backboard.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Bears' Equanimeous St. Brown: Expected to sign with Bears

St. Brown is expected to sign a contract with the Bears on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. St. Brown had a career-low mark in receiving yards last year, as he secured nine of 17 targets for 98 yards while rushing three times for 14 yards. The Bears lost Allen Robinson via free agency during the offseason, so St. Brown should have a chance to carve out a role behind Darnell Mooney in a re-tooling Chicago wideout corps.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Drew Smyly: Agrees to terms with Cubs

Smyly signed a one-year, $5.25 million contract with the Cubs on Saturday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports. Smyly spent time with four teams across the last three seasons, and he'll now join the Cubs' pitching staff ahead of the 2022 campaign. He made 29 appearances (23 starts) for Atlanta last year and posted a 4.48 ERA and 1.37 WHIP in 126.2 innings. The southpaw will be in the mix for a back-end rotation role heading into the regular season, but he's also demonstrated an ability to serve as a middle reliever.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Late scratch Saturday

Rodgers was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's Cactus League game against the Giants for an unspecified reason, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Scratches from spring lineups aren't always due to injuries, so it's not yet clear whether Rodgers is hurt or whether he'll be available off the bench. Alan Trejo will enter the lineup at second base and bat seventh.
MLB
CBS Sports

Jazz's Hassan Whiteside: Late scratch Friday

Whiteside is out Friday against the Clippers due to a non-COVID illness. Whiteside wasn't on the team's initial injury report and participated in pregame warmups Friday, but he'll be held out due to an illness. Juancho Hernangomez and Eric Paschall should see increased run Friday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Panthers' Damien Wilson: Signs with Panthers

Wilson agreed to a two-year contract with the Panthers on Thursday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. Wilson set a career high with 106 tackles (59 solo), three sacks, one interception and one forced fumble in 17 games for Jacksonville in 2021, and he was able to secure a multi-year deal in free agency. The 28-year-old should be a solid IDP option for Carolina in 2022 coming off last year's production.
NFL
CBS Sports

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Won't play Saturday

Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Minnesota due to knee soreness, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports. Antetokounmpo wasn't previously listed on the team's injury report, so it's uncertain when the knee issue flared up. The superstar forward missed a game in late January with right knee soreness but has participated in all but one of Milwaukee's past 20 contests. Jordan Nwora could slide into the starting unit in Antetokounmpo's place against the Timberwolves.
NBA
CBS Sports

Braves' Will Smith: Might be out as closer

Smith may move to a setup role now that Atlanta signed Kenley Jansen to a one-year, $16 million contract. This is a big blow to those who drafted Smith as a source of saves. We knew Jansen had to sign somewhere, but Atlanta didn't seem like a likely landing spot. If Jansen gets hurt or struggles, Smith could be back in the ninth inning, but it seems unlikely they would have brought Jansen in to be a setup man given his long track record of success as a closer.
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Ian Krol: Gets camp invite from Padres

Krol signed with the Padres as a non-roster invitee Friday. This veteran lefty owns a 4.49 ERA in 208.2 career major-league innings and posted a similar 4.34 ERA in 18.2 frames last season. He'll have the chance to earn a lower-leverage relief role in camp.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Arrives at camp

Tapia (not injury related) reported to spring training Saturday, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports. Tapia was a late arrival to camp due to visa issues, but he'll now be able to begin working out with the team after missing nearly a week of spring training. The 28-year-old is in line for a depth role to begin the 2022 campaign since Kris Bryant is expected to mainly play in left field, while Ryan McMahon should see the bulk of the playing time at third base. Tapia had a career-high 20 stolen bases last season and is a potential trade candidate heading into 2022.
MLB

