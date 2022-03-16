State should follow CDC guidelines

Regarding Vermont’s decision to recommend going “maskless” statewide, as of March 14, I wish the state had followed the CDC guidelines. Those guidelines clearly state that in areas of high levels of Covid-19, everyone,...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The way opioids are prescribed by doctors is soon changing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is proposing new guidelines, rolling back their controversial limits set in 2016. We've got your back with what this means for our addiction crisis and for the millions of chronic pain patients who rely on these drugs as a lifeline.
March 15 (Reuters) - The BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron was estimated to be 23.1% of the coronavirus variants circulating in the United States as of March 12, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday. Scientists are tracking a rise in cases caused by BA.2, which...
WASHINGTON, March 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) late on Thursday said some 98% of the U.S. population live in locations where COVID-19 levels are low enough that people do not need to wear masks indoors. The CDC on Feb. 25 dramatically eased its...
In only eight Michigan counties should all residents be wearing masks indoors and in public, according to the latest U.S. Disease Control and Prevention information. St. Clair and Sanilac counties in the thumb area, Clinton and Eaton in mid-Michigan, Mason County along the western shore and Luce, Ontonagon and Gogebic in the Upper Peninsula are at the high level orange, meaning many are experiencing severe disease and there is high potential for healthcare system strain.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added three destinations to the highest level of its COVID-19 travel advisories on Monday. Hong Kong, New Zealand and Thailand were updated to "Level 4" locations, with "very high" levels of coronavirus risk reported. A country or territory is marked as "Level...
Deciding to bring a baby into the world is a very big decision made by couples, but once that decision is made, another one is lurking and arguably just as important: coming up with a name. With so many names out there, it can be overwhelming. When my wife and...
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned Americans this week that they could soon face additional COVID-19 lockdown measures should a new strain of the virus cause case numbers to increase. Fauci, who also serves as an adviser to President Biden, said the...
Recent reports showed that Pfizer's vaccine efficacy against COVID-19 infection is lower in children ages 5-11. Some data suggested that Pfizer's lower dosage for this age group might be contributing to the lower efficacy. Experts say to continue to vaccinate children with the current vaccines because they still prevent hospitalizations...
If you've already received two doses of a Moderna or Pfizer COVID vaccine, plus a booster, you may be wondering if you'll need to get a fourth shot — especially in light of the recent news of rising case counts in Europe. Vaccine makers already seem to be preparing for the need for a second COVID booster: Moderna is asking the FDA to approve the additional dose for all adults, and Pfizer has asked the federal agency to authorize another shot for adults ages 65 and up, notes Vivek Cherian, MD, an internal medicine physician based in Chicago. Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are currently recommending that certain teens and adults go ahead and get a second booster. But some experts are stressing that we can't yet say for sure whether a fourth dose will be necessary for everyone. This is what you need to know.
Data released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that Covid-19 levels have dropped significantly enough that more than 90 percent of people in the United States can go without masks. The updated data, which shows that nearly everyone in the country lives in an area with...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday said younger males should consider waiting longer between doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines in order to reduce the risk of a rare form of heart inflammation. In an update on its website, the agency suggested an eight-week...
To help fend off another wave of Covid-19, people will need a fourth dose of vaccine, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told CBS on Sunday. "Many variants are coming, and Omicron was the first one that was able to evade -- in a skillful way -- the immune protection that we're giving," Bourla told CBS' "Face the Nation."
The governor of Minnesota has made a surprise announcement that could line the pockets of thousands of people. As inflation surges to record levels, Governor Tim Walz has a plan to send direct stimulus payments. The direct payments would soften the blow people are feeling at the pump. Democrats in...
There is more good news for many Virginians. There are even more localities in the Commonwealth where healthy people can safely take a break from wearing masks, according to the latest weekly update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Extending the time between the first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines may help reduce the risk of rare heart-related side effects for some, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said last week. Some people—especially young men between the ages of 12 and 39—may wait up to eight...
Pfizer's CEO says the company is submitting data to the Food and Drug Administration on the need for a fourth dose of its COVID-19 vaccine. While the shot Pfizer is currently producing with BioNTech still protects against severe disease, the drugmaker now believes another booster is needed to ward off infections.
Comments / 0