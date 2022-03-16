ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutland County, VT

State should follow CDC guidelines

Regarding Vermont’s decision to recommend going “maskless” statewide, as of March 14, I wish the state had followed the CDC guidelines. Those guidelines clearly state that in areas of high levels of Covid-19, everyone,...

KTUL

CDC to soften guidelines for prescribing opioids

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The way opioids are prescribed by doctors is soon changing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is proposing new guidelines, rolling back their controversial limits set in 2016. We've got your back with what this means for our addiction crisis and for the millions of chronic pain patients who rely on these drugs as a lifeline.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Reuters

98% of U.S. population can ditch masks as COVID eases -CDC

WASHINGTON, March 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) late on Thursday said some 98% of the U.S. population live in locations where COVID-19 levels are low enough that people do not need to wear masks indoors. The CDC on Feb. 25 dramatically eased its...
U.S. POLITICS
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan residents in only eight counties should be wearing masks, says CDC

In only eight Michigan counties should all residents be wearing masks indoors and in public, according to the latest U.S. Disease Control and Prevention information. St. Clair and Sanilac counties in the thumb area, Clinton and Eaton in mid-Michigan, Mason County along the western shore and Luce, Ontonagon and Gogebic in the Upper Peninsula are at the high level orange, meaning many are experiencing severe disease and there is high potential for healthcare system strain.
MICHIGAN STATE
FOXBusiness

CDC adds 3 destinations to COVID-19 'high risk' travel list

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added three destinations to the highest level of its COVID-19 travel advisories on Monday. Hong Kong, New Zealand and Thailand were updated to "Level 4" locations, with "very high" levels of coronavirus risk reported. A country or territory is marked as "Level...
TRAVEL
POPSUGAR

Here's Who Needs a Fourth COVID Vaccine and When to Get It

If you've already received two doses of a Moderna or Pfizer COVID vaccine, plus a booster, you may be wondering if you'll need to get a fourth shot — especially in light of the recent news of rising case counts in Europe. Vaccine makers already seem to be preparing for the need for a second COVID booster: Moderna is asking the FDA to approve the additional dose for all adults, and Pfizer has asked the federal agency to authorize another shot for adults ages 65 and up, notes Vivek Cherian, MD, an internal medicine physician based in Chicago. Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are currently recommending that certain teens and adults go ahead and get a second booster. But some experts are stressing that we can't yet say for sure whether a fourth dose will be necessary for everyone. This is what you need to know.
PUBLIC HEALTH
