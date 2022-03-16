ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Prodrive Hunter Revealed As A Road-Going Ferrari of the Desert

Top Speed
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a couple of years since we talked about the BRX Hunter, a model we described as the most extreme Dakar rally car ever built, and now the first of 25 road-going counterparts has been revealed. Known as the BRX Hunter T1, this first example is built for Bahrain’s Prince...

www.topspeed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

Where Is The Very First Ford Mustang?

After over 60 years of production, the Ford Mustang has become America’s favorite pony car but what happened to the first one ever made?. The Ford Mustang was an instant success in America because of its ability to combine a muscle car's incredible power and style with the lightweight chassis of a European sports coupe. While many American car enthusiasts think of the 'Stang as a muscle car, we all know that this thing was the start of something far more significant. That car sparked the pony car wars, eventually gaining the title of America's favorite performance car for nearly six decades. With such an incredible origin story, it is a ton of fun to look back on the past of this iconic pony car, but there is one question that most of us enthusiasts have wondered about for a while now. What happened to the very first Mustang?
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Ford's Secret GN34 Supercar Was Supposed to Kick Ferrari's Ass

It's true: In the '80s, Ford aimed to make a sultry-looking supercar with better grip and handling than anything else on the road, including the Ferrari Testarossa and Lamborghini Countach, along with best-in-class ride quality and easy-to-live-with practicality. And the best part is would all come at same price as a Chevrolet Corvette or Porsche 944. And it came close to reality … before being dropped in favor of an SUV. This is the story of that car, the GN34.
CARS
Top Speed

Did The Brits Just Nail The All-Electric Mustang? - gallery

Charge Car's are a resto-mod startup based out of London in the U.K and this is their all-electric take on the iconic '67 Mustang fastback. Charge first showcased an early prototype of the car at the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed. Three years on, the final production version of the car is finally ready.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Callum
Top Speed

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Facelift Pops And Sparkles In A Fiery Red Shade With Minimal Camouflage

We have to admit, the B-Class was never on our favorite Mercedes-Benz cars list. But, we admit that the third generation launched in 2019 came with a lot of updates that made it better than previous generations. It features a sportier interior, it is more upscale on the inside, and shares lots of technology with bigger sedans such as the E-Class and the S-Class.
HOME & GARDEN
FOX40

Ford, GM tell their dealers to stop ripping off car buyers — or else

(KTLA) — Two of America’s biggest carmakers have a message for their dealers: Stop ripping off customers. Ford and General Motors are warning money-hungry dealers to stop exploiting supply issues — and shortages — by charging more than the sticker price for vehicles. Automakers don’t set prices for their cars. Instead, they offer a “manufacturer’s […]
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Car Americans Hate the Most

The demand for cars this year has been extraordinary. However, not all new car owners have been equally happy with their purchase. According to a recently released study that measured the excitement of owners with their new cars, the car Americans hate the most is Chrysler.  The high demand for cars this year could be […]
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bahrain#Tires#Vehicles#Brx#Jaguar#T1
Motorious

Fully Loaded Sunken Car Carrier Finally Recovered

December 5, 2012, just off the Dutch coast, the MV Baltic Ace collided with the Corvus J in one of the busiest shipping channels in the world. In 15 minutes the 500-ft long car carrier was resting on the floor of the North sea and nearly half of its crew was lost. The tragedy was far from over though, and a potential for even more loss was very real.
ECONOMY
Motorious

Three Iconic American Muscle Cars Left To Rot

These cars were legends of their time with high performance and style to match and now wait for a rescuer to save them from abandonment. There are a few places in this world whose history and culture are best represented by what others might describe as junkyard material. Those who understand the past behind the historic relics know exactly what sentiment value is worth because they know what simple little things can represent. Classic cars, for example, are some of the most history-rich items to ever grace our fine world, as every piece of these vehicles represents a new facet of human innovation. Of course, that's precisely why people like us are willing to pay pretty ridiculous prices for a 30 or 40-year-old car. These vehicles are possibly the best-found examples of this to date.
CARS
Motorious

Another Classic Car Collection Left To Rot

This collection is possibly the largest gathering of utility vehicles, economy cars, and American muscle cars to ever be discovered in Europe. Some of the most remarkable collections of classic cars from across the world have been found in the vast United Kingdom. Everything from vintage BMWs to even some of the rarest American muscle cars can be found in that incredible land, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a collection as large as this one. Everything from old Ford utility vans to German automobiles built for rough terrain can be found here, but there are a few cars that caught our eye particularly well. You'll see exactly what we're talking about in just a few seconds as these cars have seen some terrifying times during their lives. The three cars that greet you at the entrance are outstanding examples of this.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Ferrari
MotorBiscuit

1 Full-Size Pickup Truck Just Killed Its V8 Engine Option

Many motorheads believe that the rumble of a V8 is part of what makes a pickup truck a pickup truck. But one automaker disagrees: Toyota just killed its V8 engine. Every 2022 Toyota Tundra comes with a twin-turbocharged V6. Is the 2022 Toyota Tundra a V8 truck?. No 2022 Toyota...
CARS
Motor1.com

Hyundai Is Latest Automaker Fed Up With Ridiculous Dealership Markups

Hyundai and Genesis are the latest automakers in the US to threaten dealers with punishment over marking up vehicle prices. Automotive News obtained the letters that the brands sent to showrooms. "We are writing now because with great regularity our customers around the country are voicing displeasure with certain pricing...
ECONOMY
Telegraph

I got rid of my electric car because of its unreliability

We’ve all heard those nightmare stories of early adopters of electric vehicles (EVs) ending up stuck in the middle of nowhere, out of charge and with no access to a reliable charging point. Now, in a new survey by Which?, it seems that charging might be the least of their worries, as EVs were found to be the least reliable fuel type of all cars.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Owner Spends $200,000 On Restomod, Will Be Lucky To Get $20,000 Now

The world of custom cars is filled with weird and wacky creations, and the beauty of it all is that you don't need tons of money to make your car stand out from the crowd. Sure, you can drop thousands of dollars on big brand names, but when it comes to classic cars, your own creativity and resourcefulness garners more respect. But what if you spend a ton of money on your build, and exhaust all of your creativity, and your car still comes out looking like a bag of dog vomit? You sell it for a massive loss and move on of course. This 1929 Ford Model A restomod pickup is the perfect example of someone with too much money and little vision, and is currently listed on eBay for $19,000 after the owner "spent $200,000 on the build." Thoughts and prayers buddy.
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy