Aerospace & Defense

LIVE: NASA adjusts mirrors on James Webb Telescope

By Kait Newsum
WHNT-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASA (WHNT) — The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is expected to release new details Wednesday morning on the James Webb Telescope. The agency will be sharpening the focus and aligning the mirrors of the telescope. NASA plans to...

whnt.com

PCMag

James Webb Telescope Produces First Unified Image, Showing a Distant Star

NASA’s James Webb space telescope has produced its first unified image of a distant star, using all 18 mirrors across the craft. NASA released the image after completing a critical step in aligning the 18 mirrors across the space telescope, which is currently about 1 million miles away from Earth. The space agency has been working to configure the 18 individual hexagonal mirrors to act as one giant 21-foot mirror, capable of taking the sharpest astronomical images to date.
ASTRONOMY
WHNT-TV

Interview with NASA Associate Administrator Bob Cabana

News 19's Steve Johnson spoke with NASA Associate Administrator Bob Cabana about the Space Launch System and the next steps in the Artemis program. Interview with NASA Associate Administrator Bob Cabana. Non-Profit Pays Fallen Officers Mortgages. African Students Faced Segregation While Trying to …. SLS Rocket Rollout Update. UNA athletes...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

An Earthlike planet may be orbiting in a dead star's 'habitable zone'

Planetary debris, including some objects the size of moons, may hint at a rocky exoplanet within the habitable zone of a stellar zombie, a new study suggests. The star in question is a white dwarf called WD1054–226, a cooling remnant of a star that exhausted all fuel at its core. If an exoplanet is confirmed in the system, it would be a breakthrough for white dwarf science, the researchers noted in a statement. Only one other planet has been discovered to date orbiting a white dwarf. That planet, however, is a gas giant, a planet similar to Jupiter, and not near the habitable zone (usually defined as where liquid water may exist on the surface of a rocky planet).
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Disney World says it 'regrets' a high school drill team's performance in the Magic Kingdom that featured Native American stereotypes including chanting 'scalp them' and mimicking 'war cries'

Disney World officials say they 'regret' allowing a Texas high school drill team to parade in their park Tuesday with a performance that featured American Indian stereotypes including repeated chants of 'scalp them.'. The performance by the all-female 50-member squad saw the Port Neches-Groves High School 'Indianettes' march and dance...
EDUCATION
WHNT-TV

SLS Rocket rollout

Today we are getting a first look at the rocket and spacecraft that will kick off the first phase of the Artemis program. For the first time in more than 50 years, NASA is rolling out a newly developed vehicle, as we take a major step towards returning to the moon.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Oak Ridger

ORION meeting Monday on 'Science of the James Webb Telescope'

The next ORION meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, March 21. The title of the talk will be “The Science of the James Webb Telescope.”. The talk will be given by J. Michael Sewell. The talk is open to the public. It will be a hybrid meeting (in-person plus Zoom). The talk will take place at the City Room of the McNalley-Coffey Building at Roane State Community College's Oak Ridge Campus on Briarcliff Ave. Or you can watch it via Zoom, following this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88528735960?pwd=KzY4bnBHcjlhTzg3L3pOcjY0TFovUT09; or use the following information, Meeting ID: 885 2873 5960 and Passcode: 716689.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WHNT-TV

Marshall Space Flight Center Director gives update on Artemis I Mission

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Marshall Space Flight Center Director, Jody Singer, spoke to the Rotary Club of Decatur. She updated the group on the progress of the Space Launch System, upcoming uncrewed Artemis mission and Alabama’s role in the project. News 19 spoke with Singer at the event...
DECATUR, AL
WHNT-TV

Red sky in the morning, sailor take warning

We had an amazing sunrise Friday in the Tennessee Valley. There were purple, pink and red colors in the sky ahead of the approaching storms. You’ve probably heard the phrase, “Red sky at night, sailor’s delight, red sky in the morning, sailor take warning.” This implies a red sky in the morning would mean bad weather is on the way.
ASTRONOMY
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Largest North America Oil Resource On Its Net-Zero Way

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Largest Oil Resource In North America On Its Net-Zero Way. Canada’s major oil sands producers are working together on a first-of-its-kind net-zero initiative. The goal of the alliance is to achieve a phased reduction in emissions from oil sands operations, reaching net-zero by 2050.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WHNT-TV

Marshall Space Flight Center Highlights North Alabama

NASA is working on putting the next astronauts on the moon as part of the Artemis missions. As the agency prepares for the Space Launch Systems' first launch, part of the rocket's success will come thanks to work being done here in North Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
psychologytoday.com

How Will the James Webb Telescope Impact Human Psychology?

The most powerful space telescope ever built has begun its multi-year mission to peer deep into time and space. We may never be the same. Unprecedented data and images from the James Webb Space Telescope may inspire a significant cognitive upgrade for humankind. A new understanding of dark matter and...
SCIENCE

