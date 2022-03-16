European ETF Flows Signal Concern About Recession

As global leaders continue to drop restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19, all-too-familiar warning signs are emerging that point to the same uncomfortable reminder: this pandemic isn’t over yet. Plus, as Presiden Joe Biden directs more aids to Ukraine, more Ukrainian refugees are arriving at the US-Mexico border in hopes of making it into the United States. Meanwhile, welcome news for many sleep-deprived Americans, the Senate — in a rare display of bipartisanship — unanimously voted to make daylight saving time permanent. But many believe moving permanently to standard time — rather than daylight saving time — is a better solution. Also, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time in three years and that could mean a slow down of the San Diego housing market, but the cost to buy or rent here is still out of reach for many. And, new research shows that fear of racial discrimination weighs heavily in career decisions among some military service members of color. Finally, in part two of an ongoing series looking at the effect the pandemic has had on the local performing arts scene, we look at the state of live theater.

