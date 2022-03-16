ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
European ETF Flows Signal Concern About Recession

By CNBC.com, CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the war in Ukraine still ongoing and the ripple effects being felt around the wider region, some investors are starting to worry about Europe sliding into recession. Arne Noack, head of systematic investment solutions, Americas, at DWS, said the concern is starting to manifest itself in the amount of money...

