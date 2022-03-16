ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Sudanese miners killed in South Kordafan mine collapse

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - A makeshift gold mine in the Sudanese town of Talodi in South Kordafan collapsed on Tuesday, killing 13 miners, an official with the Sudanese Mineral Resources Company told Reuters on Wednesday.

About 80% of Sudan’s lucrative gold mining is performed using dangerous makeshift methods.

The number of injuries was high but still being determined, said Warsha Nasir, South Kordafan manager for the government-run company.

“The mine was not up to standards and the miners and residents of the area have refused government oversight,” he said.

Local miners have frequently protested against mining companies entering the area, accusing them of plundering gold and polluting the land.

