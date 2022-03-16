ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, RI

Meals on Wheels of RI Announces Portsmouth Meal Dispatch Site Partnership

By Christian Winthrop
Newport Buzz
Newport Buzz
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SjLSB_0egvZ6Xq00

Photo (left to right): Meals on Wheels of RI Executive Director Meghan Grady, Portsmouth Town Council Vice President Linda Ujifusa, Portsmouth Multi-Purpose Senior Center Board Chair Helen Mathieu, Portsmouth Multi-Purpose Senior Center Director Cynthia Koniecki.

Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island announces it has partnered with the Portsmouth Multi-Purpose Senior Center, which is now the meal dispatch site for Portsmouth and Middletown service of the organization’s Home-Delivered Meal Program.

“Meals on Wheels of RI has been providing this much-needed program to homebound Portsmouth and Middletown clients for many, many years, along with seniors across the rest of the state,” said Executive Director Meghan Grady. “With this new partnership, we are helping to ensure our clients in Newport County continue to receive the nutrition and socialization they need to stay healthy and safe in their own homes.”

The Portsmouth Multi-Purpose Senior Center, a private, nonprofit organization, offers programming and activities for older adults to support their independence. Services include a “grab-and-go” lunch program, and the center offers membership to Rhode Islanders aged 55 and older; immediately prior to the pandemic it had 600-some active members.

Meals on Wheels of RI’s Home-Delivered Meal Program helps empower homebound older adults and other eligible populations to maintain independence by addressing food insecurity and social isolation as risk factors for poor health outcomes.

In 2021, the Home-Delivered Meal Program served 3,029 Rhode Islanders statewide with more than 357,000 home-delivered meals. In Portsmouth and Middletown, the program served a total of 98 clients with a total of 9,563 home-delivered meals.

The program’s meals are delivered through 21 meal dispatch sites throughout the state, including Meals on Wheels of RI’s Providence headquarters.

Meals are brought to the sites by the nonprofit’s caterer, Trio Community Meals, as fully prepared, complete meals that meet one-third of a senior’s recommended daily dietary intake. Meals are delivered chilled and may be reheated should clients choose to have them later than their meal delivery time.

Each home-delivered meal is accompanied by a well-being check and social visit with a Meals on Wheels of RI driver.

Portsmouth Multi-Purpose Senior Center Director Cynthia Koniecki can be reached at (401) 683-4106.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Newport Buzz

This Week at the Rhode Island General Assembly

Here are the highlights from news and events that took place in the Rhode Island General Assembly this week. § Senate OKs bill seeking right to ‘equitable, adequate and meaningful’ education. The Senate passed legislation (2022-S 2095) sponsored by Sen. Roger A. Picard (D-Dist. 20, Woonsocket, Cumberland)...
EDUCATION
Newport Buzz

Governor McKee announces $2.7 million in green bond investments to help protect open space

Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announced today the awarding of more than $2.73 million in grants to help communities and local organizations protect valuable green space throughout Rhode Island. Ten projects will receive matching grants to protect 400 acres of open space and farmland across the state. The funding is made possible by the 2016 and 2018 green economy bonds, both of which were passed overwhelmingly by voters and made investments in preserving open space, improving recreational facilities, and cleaning up lands and waters.
NEWPORT, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newport County, RI
Society
Portsmouth, RI
Society
County
Newport County, RI
Portsmouth, RI
Government
City
Portsmouth, RI
City
Middletown, RI
Newport County, RI
Government
State
Rhode Island State
Newport Buzz

Roger Williams Park Zoo Celebrates 150th Birthday

In 1872, Ulysses Grant was president; there were 37 states in the union; the U.S. Patent Office issued the first patent; the Metropolitan Museum of Art opened in New York City; suffragette Susan B. Anthony was arrested by a U.S. Deputy Marshal and charged with illegally voting and a portion of Roger Williams Park was officially designated as the Roger Williams Park Zoo. One hundred and fifty years later, the Zoo is the third oldest in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meals On Wheels#Rhode Islanders#Portsmouth Town Council#Wheels Of Rhode Island#Wheels Of Ri
Newport Buzz

Governor McKee, Infrastructure Bank Highlight $695 Million Grant Opportunity for Clean and Drinking Water Projects

Governor Dan McKee, joined by Lt. Governor Sabina Matos, Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, and Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank CEO Jeffrey Diehl today toured Woonsocket’s new state-of-the-art drinking water treatment facility (financed via a $55 million Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan) to highlight the nearly $700 million in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding available to Rhode Island municipalities and quasi-public entities for investments in clean and drinking water infrastructure projects.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Newport Buzz

Artists Selected for the Jamestown Arts Center 2022 Outdoor Arts Biennial

The Jamestown Arts Center announced the 13 artists and artists’ collectives who will exhibit their artwork in outdoor sites throughout Jamestown. Outdoor public art enables rediscovery of familiar landscapes and creates new ways of seeing and connecting with others. The artists selected to exhibit in the 2022 Outdoor Arts Biennial hosted by the Jamestown Arts Center will create this opportunity from July through October across Conanicut Island.
JAMESTOWN, RI
Newport Buzz

Navy Day to return to New Bedford Whaling Museum

The New Bedford Whaling Museum announced Wednesday that it will again partner with the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport to host Navy Day on Saturday, March 19, 2022 with a full day of activities planned and free admission for veterans, valid Department of Defense ID card holders, and their families.
NEWPORT, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Newport Buzz

Audrain Automobile Museum to host 8th Annual Daffodil Parade

The Audrain Automobile Museum in partnership with Newport Daffodil Days will host the 8th Annual Audrain Automobile Museum Daffodil Parade, known as “Driving Miss Daffodil”. This is an opportunity to celebrate the 1,200,000 daffodils that have been planted throughout the City of Newport during the Daffodil Days Festival. Decorate your vehicle!
NEWPORT, RI
Newport Buzz

Rhode Island Building and Construction Trades Council & Laborers’ District Council Endorse Governor Dan McKee for Re-Election

The Rhode Island Building and Construction Trades Council and the Rhode Island Laborers’ District Council on Thursday both announced their endorsement of Governor Dan McKee for re-election. The Rhode Island Laborers’ District Council (DILDC) represents more than 12,000 workers in the fields of construction, public service, healthcare, and gaming. The 17 affiliated unions that comprise the Building and Construction Trades Council represent more than 10,000 proud union craftspeople from across Rhode Island.
POLITICS
Newport Buzz

Governor McKee Appoints Former Rogers Principal to Chair the Council on Elementary and Secondary Education

Governor Dan McKee today announced the appointment of Patricia M. DiCenso as Chair of the Council on Elementary and Secondary Education. “Patricia has demonstrated successful leadership in various roles in education throughout her career. Her extensive experience speaks for itself as does her steadfast commitment to Rhode Island’s students. Patricia’s nearly four decades working in Rhode Island schools more than qualifies her to lead this council, and I look forward to our continued partnership as our Administration works to advance public education in Rhode Island.”
NEWPORT, RI
Newport Buzz

Newport St. Patrick’s Parade Day Parking Restrictions, Detours, and Parade Route

Traffic flow and parking in Newport will be affected by the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which kicks off at 11:00AM on Saturday March 12, 2022. Traffic will be congested in the downtown area from about 9:00AM to 3:00PM. Parking will be limited. The parade participants will be begin staging on lower Broadway at about 9:00AM, so it is recommended that people coming to Newport to view the parade avoid Broadway. The two best routes into the city with available public parking are: Westbound on Memorial Blvd, right onto Bellevue Ave. (northbound), left on Church St. and right into the Waterfront Parking lot (situated between Church and Mary St.) Farewell St. South to America’s Cup Ave., and right into the Gateway parking garage.
NEWPORT, RI
Newport Buzz

Lila Delman Compass Sells Easton’s Point Home For $4,350,000

Lila Delman Compass announced Friday the sale of 585 Wolcott Avenue in Middletown for $4,350,000. According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this marks the second highest sale in Middletown and third highest sale in Newport County year-to-date.* Lila Delman Compass Associate Broker Eric Kirton represented the seller while Dina Karousos and Nicole Lucenti of Gustave White Sotheby’s represented the buyer.
NEWPORT, RI
Newport Buzz

Newport Buzz

Newport, RI
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Best of Newport, RI. Newport Buzz is the leading News Source for Breaking News, What's New and To-Do in Newport, RI.

 http://www.thenewportbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy