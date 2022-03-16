The best budget buys at Trader Joe's, according to Reddit

Trader Joe's is known for many things: eccentric snack offerings, cutesy store decor and occasionally flirtatious employees, but a major selling point for the California based retailer is their competitively low prices for basic pantry, fridge and household essentials. If you're a novice to rendezvousing with Mr. Joe, or want to know how to save next time you make a trip, here are some of the best budget buys you can find at Trader Joe's, according to the folks over at Reddit — who are incredibly passionate about the grocery chain.

(Note: price comparisons are based on the cost of groceries in Brooklyn, New York.)

Butter and Eggs

One of the most essential ingredients in the kitchen is also a great value at Trader Joe's. A container of salted or unsalted butter is $3.69, with a comparable product of the same size at a local grocery store running at $6.29. Similarly, a dozen grade-A free range eggs cost about 3.79, compared to the local price of $5.99.

Spices

If you're looking to build a collection, or pick up a frequently used seasoning, Trader Joe's is a safe bet. Various users on Reddit raved about the fairly ample selection of 2.25 oz spices for $1.99 a piece. Although they may not have the widest variety, or bulk options, most other similarly sized offerings are priced at $3 and up.

Nuts and dried fruit

Of all the suggestions listed online, this category was the one that appeared most frequently. A quick price comparison on the often expensive snacks quickly proves why. A one- pound bag of raw almonds goes for $5.99 at Trader Joe's, while the same offering from Whole Foods goes for $7.29. This price gap also applies to snacks like their trail mix, and heavily lauded soft and juicy mango.

Olive oil

Although the selection may vary between stores, many commented on the unbeatable quality and value that Trader Joe's branded olive oil provides. Their California Extra Virgin Olive Oil is cold pressed and unfiltered, and is priced at $6.49 for 16.9 fl oz. A similar offering from Whole Foods is $8.49.

Booze

Although we may no longer live in the glorious days of the two-buck chuck, Trader Joe's has some pretty stellar options for wine, beer and anything in between. Prices may vary based on local taxes, but even then, it's hard to find a decent bottle of wine for under $5 just about anywhere else.

Now take those budget-friendly basics and use them in one of our simple weeknight meals: