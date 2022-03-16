ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

The best budget buys at Trader Joe's, according to Reddit

By Manuela Lopez Restrepo
Salon
Salon
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KdH4D_0egvXqYF00

Trader Joe's is known for many things: eccentric snack offerings, cutesy store decor and occasionally flirtatious employees, but a major selling point for the California based retailer is their competitively low prices for basic pantry, fridge and household essentials. If you're a novice to rendezvousing with Mr. Joe, or want to know how to save next time you make a trip, here are some of the best budget buys you can find at Trader Joe's, according to the folks over at Reddit — who are incredibly passionate about the grocery chain.

(Note: price comparisons are based on the cost of groceries in Brooklyn, New York.)

Butter and Eggs

One of the most essential ingredients in the kitchen is also a great value at Trader Joe's. A container of salted or unsalted butter is $3.69, with a comparable product of the same size at a local grocery store running at $6.29. Similarly, a dozen grade-A free range eggs cost about 3.79, compared to the local price of $5.99.

Spices

If you're looking to build a collection, or pick up a frequently used seasoning, Trader Joe's is a safe bet. Various users on Reddit raved about the fairly ample selection of 2.25 oz spices for $1.99 a piece. Although they may not have the widest variety, or bulk options, most other similarly sized offerings are priced at $3 and up.

Nuts and dried fruit

Of all the suggestions listed online, this category was the one that appeared most frequently. A quick price comparison on the often expensive snacks quickly proves why. A one- pound bag of raw almonds goes for $5.99 at Trader Joe's, while the same offering from Whole Foods goes for $7.29. This price gap also applies to snacks like their trail mix, and heavily lauded soft and juicy mango.

Olive oil

Although the selection may vary between stores, many commented on the unbeatable quality and value that Trader Joe's branded olive oil provides. Their California Extra Virgin Olive Oil is cold pressed and unfiltered, and is priced at $6.49 for 16.9 fl oz. A similar offering from Whole Foods is $8.49.

Booze

Although we may no longer live in the glorious days of the two-buck chuck, Trader Joe's has some pretty stellar options for wine, beer and anything in between. Prices may vary based on local taxes, but even then, it's hard to find a decent bottle of wine for under $5 just about anywhere else.

Want more great food writing and recipes? Subscribe to Salon Food's newsletter.

Now take those budget-friendly basics and use them in one of our simple weeknight meals:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Mashed

33% Think This Is The Best Trader Joe's Frozen Meal

When any shopper enters Trader Joe's, the warm tiki vibe seems to bring a sense of ease and relaxation. Even if people make a mad dash for that must-have Fearless Flyer find, there is a sense of welcoming around every corner. Even though Reader's Digest reports that the stores weren't a huge success when Joe Coulombe opened his first store in 1967, the brand has become legendary. It is more than just a convenient place to shop and a great place to keep the grocery bill in balance, even when there are a plethora of finds on the shelf. The balance between tasty and cost-effective is clear.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Say These Ice Cream Bars Are Better Than Häagen-Dazs

No matter how enticing a dinner entrée may sound, plenty of people are just dreaming about the dessert they'll indulge in immediately after the savory stuff. For some home cooks — even celebrity chefs — that sweet treat looks like Häagen-Dazs. Ina Garten, for example, has said the brand's vanilla ice cream is better than anything you could make from scratch. Kim Kardashian's favorite Häagen-Dazs flavor, dulce de leche, is also her "favorite thing in life."
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

The Real Reason Costco's Hot Dog Meal Is So Cheap

There is no more universally-beloved food item than the humble hot dog. The thought of this simple sausage might invoke sentimental memories of family barbecues, warm summer nights celebrating the Fourth of July, or even going out to a carnival or baseball game. Oh, and of course, the Costco food court. Everyone loves hot dogs — perhaps that's why there's a whole month dedicated to this humble tube steak.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Food & Drinks
State
California State
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Lifestyle
The Kitchn

I Tried Every Bottle of Olive Oil at Aldi — This Is the Absolute Best One You Can Buy

During a recent pantry inventory, I realized that I only had a few drips of olive oil left in the bottle. Luckily, a trip to Aldi was already on the day’s agenda. (I like to consider myself one of the store’s biggest fans.) I popped a quarter into the cart and entered Aldi with one goal in mind: to determine, once and for all, which Aldi olive oil bottle is the very best. So in addition to the other groceries I needed, I added every single bottle on offer into my cart.
FOOD & DRINKS
click orlando

Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store

Kohl’s is getting a makeover. The company said it’s not going to be a department store anymore and instead add Sephora mini-shops to about 75% of its U.S. stores. It also said it will open 100 new locations that’ll be about half the size of what they are now with more of a focus on fitness, athleisure, and jeans.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whole Foods#Food Writing#Food Drink
FingerLakes1.com

McDonald’s new sandwich completely sold out

When something new hits McDonald’s menu everyone gets excited to try. If you’ve been wanting to try the Chicken Big Mac you might be out of luck. The chain introduced the Chicken Big Mac for a limited-time in the United Kingdom. It comes as no surprise that this...
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Processed Breakfast Food You Have To Stop Buying Immediately

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but it’s unfortunately the one we neglect most. Whether you’re in a hurry in the morning and skip it altogether or opt for something lacking in nutritional value, not starting the day off with a balanced meal can set you up to feel your worst all day long. Also, most popular breakfast foods are packed with sugar and preservatives, which means that you aren’t getting the vitamins and nutrients you need, and are instead consuming empty calories.
NUTRITION
newsnet5

Amazon’s secret overstock outlet has products up to 80% off

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If you do a lot of shopping on Amazon or are...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
SheKnows

The Underrated Frozen Foods From Aldi That Need to Be Added to Your Shopping List

When you don’t have time to whip up dinner, having helpful staples on hand in your freezer can be a real life saver. Whether it’s a quick protein like crispy fish fillets that you can serve with rice or a salad or a complete meal in a bag like chicken lo mein with veggies, frozen food can really come through in a pinch – especially on days when your fridge is running on empty. Even breakfast and lunch can benefit from quality freezer foods like berries for fresh smoothies or a cheesy burrito you can microwave and eat on the go.
FOOD & DRINKS
boardingarea.com

If One of These 20 Passwords is Yours, Change it Now!

If you have one of these 20 passwords, you need to change it now! Make sure your airline, hotel, bank, and other accounts are protected!. Over the past few years, we have seen airlines suffer data breaches again and again. Sometimes, these breaches of airlines and hotels have even allowed customers’ passport numbers to be found out. Online security is certainly important for all but if you are using one of these 20 passwords, you are definitely not secure!
ECONOMY
Popculture

Wendy's Reportedly Making a Change Customers Won't Like

Your next trip to Wendy's may leave a larger dent in your pocket. Amid ongoing inflation and rising chicken prices, the fan-favorite fast-food restaurant chain is reportedly planning to raise the prices of its menu items later in 2022. The reported planned price hike was revealed by Chief Financial Officer GP Plosch during the chain's fourth-quarter earnings call earlier in March.
BUSINESS
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
82K+
Followers
15K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy