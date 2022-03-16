Fish Fry-Yays

(WIVB) — It’s another Fish Fry Friday and this time, Country Cottage in Niagara County is keeping the crispy in deliciously fried fish. Their haddock plate comes with your choice of potato, coleslaw, butter, bread, and a side of tarter sauce. To see what else their extensive menu offers, watch the video above. For our […]
Today is Fri-Yay, and here on Sunrise that means it’s also time for Pet of The Week. A segment where we highlight a couple of shelter pets here in The Crossroads looking for their furrever homes. This morning we want to introduce you to some furry cat friends named Poppet and Poseiden from the Dorothy O’connor Pet Adoption Center here in...
In other places, the transformation from winter to spring is noted by the bloom of the first crocus or the arrival of the first robin. Around these parts, spring is heralded by the battering and frying of the first fish. With spring comes Lent, and with Lent comes fish fries....
Every Friday morning, Chris Blome is in the kitchen preparing his special recipe macaroni and cheese while Walt Haeffner is making his “world-famous” baked beans — his own creation — representing just two of the side dishes for the Friday night fish fry at the O’Fallon Knights of Columbus.
Fried fish is a staple of many cuisines, especially in communities close to bodies of water. Whether it's British-style fish and chips or Southern-inspired catfish, you can cross the country and never run out of battered seafood options. The Friday night fish fry is rooted in the Catholic tradition. During...
The crust on this cod sticks perfectly, fried up golden brown and crisp. We've never had fried fish from Luby's so we can't speak to its authenticity... but we can say this is mighty good fried cod. There are not a lot of seasonings in the recipe, so the flavor of the fish shines. The homemade tartar sauce is the perfect complement to the fish. This makes a lot of tartar sauce. The recipe can easily be cut in half and you'll still have enough for dinner.
The Knights of Columbus will hold fish fries March 11 and 25 and April 8, all from 5-7 p.m. Take-out or eat-in dinners will be available at the Church of the Transfiguration, 7624 Roanoke Road, Fincastle, for $12 (ages 7 and under are free). Dinners consist of lightly breaded flounder...
PITTSBURGH — Evelyn Wade was standing in a line with her friends, Sandra Owen and Janet Mundy. The queue not only filled the long hallway of the Allegheny Elks Club lobby but went out the door and down the steps. It then stretched around the city block of Cedar Avenue. Wade is a regular at the neighborhood fraternal club’s weekly Lenten Friday fish fry. Owen and Mundy are not.
It's that time of year, once again. The time of year when fish and seafood items are aplenty on most, if not all, restaurant menus. It's the 2022 Lenten Season, and that means it's time for a good ole fashioned fish fry. 2022 Lenten Season. This year's Lenten season began...
Marmion Academy's fishing team is having its annual Lenten Fish Fry fundraiser on Friday, March 25. The drive-through pick-up only event will be 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the school, 1000 Butterfield Road in Aurora. Each meal is $15 and includes three pieces of Sgt. Dotson's Famous Fried Catfish, french...
Featuring swag and matching funds, University of Texas Permian Basin’s Falcon Giving Day is coming up April 13. Falcon Giving Day is a 24-hour campaign that aims to inspire “Falcons everywhere to come together, show pride for UTPB, and provide essential funding to support current and future students,” the UTPB website said.
The ninth annual Bustin’ for Badges Clay Shoot Fundraiser has been scheduled April 21-22 at Windwalker Farms Sporting Clays, 2551 County Road C2801, Stanton. Registration/check in is 7:30 a.m. for both days. The event will include lunch and prizes. Sponsorships are available. To register, sponsor or for more information,...
Comments / 0