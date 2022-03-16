ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Free gas Chicago: Millionaire businessman Willie Wilson to offer $200K in fill-ups across city

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VBZLR_0egvX97b00

Millionaire businessman and ex-mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is donating $200,000 worth of free gas Thursday across Chicago.

In a news release, Wilson said starting at 7 a.m., each vehicle at participating gas stations will get $50 in gas until $200,000 is exhausted, as residents struggle with high gas prices.

RELATED: What you can do behind the wheel to save money as gas prices keep rising

"The soaring price of gas has caused a hardship for too many of our citizens. The average price of regular gas has gone well over $4 a gallon for the first time in nearly 14 years and is now up nearly 50 percent from last year. The war in Ukraine, a ban on Russian oil, and high taxes are contributing to rising fuel prices," Wilson said in a statement.

Gas station owners Khalil Abdullah and Amin Ibrahim said they will lower their gas prices during Wilson's giveaway, as well.

RELATED: When will gas prices go back down? Illinois drivers flock to Wisconsin, Indiana for cheaper fill-ups

"As gas station owners we decided to lower our gasoline prices during Dr. Wilson's gas giveaway in an effort to allow more cars to benefit from Dr. Wilson's generosity," Abdullah said.

Locations participating include:

- Amstar, 368 E. Garfield Blvd.

- Citgo, 9155 S. Stony Island Ave.

- Marathon, 1839 E. 95th St.

- Citgo, 1345 N. Pulaski Road

- Gulf, 9901 S. Halsted St.

- Mobil, 2800 S. Kedzie Ave.

- Amoco, 7201 N. Clark St.

- BP, 4359 N. Pulaski Road

- Marathon, 340 S. Sacramento Blvd.

- Falcon, 43 N. Homan Ave.

Comments / 51

Polyproud
1d ago

How about being happy for those who DO get to be blessed instead of being mad that this particular blessing isn't for you? That's part of the problem with our world now... everything is "me, me, me". Yes, you as a senior citizen deserve to not be forgotten, please don't think I think you don't deserve a blessing. But taking joy in other's blessings is how you will be blessed.

Reply(4)
11
June Hicks
1d ago

What about everyone else that lives in Illinois? We are the forgotten part of Illinois. I'm a Senior citizen trying to live on $1100.00 a month. No one seems to want to help us. We helped build this country, too. If it wasn't for the senior citizens where would we be now.

Reply(2)
13
Adrian Garza
1d ago

Good for him and bless him “ the problem is still not fixed DemoRat need to get out of office because that’s the problem

Reply(4)
16
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Traffic
City
Chicago, IL
State
Wisconsin State
Chicago, IL
Government
State
Indiana State
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Traffic
City
Pulaski, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gas Stations#Russian#N Pulaski Road Gulf#Amoco#N Clark St Bp
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
75K+
Followers
11K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy