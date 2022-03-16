Free gas Chicago: Millionaire businessman Willie Wilson to offer $200K in fill-ups across city

Millionaire businessman and ex-mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is donating $200,000 worth of free gas Thursday across Chicago.

In a news release, Wilson said starting at 7 a.m., each vehicle at participating gas stations will get $50 in gas until $200,000 is exhausted, as residents struggle with high gas prices.

"The soaring price of gas has caused a hardship for too many of our citizens. The average price of regular gas has gone well over $4 a gallon for the first time in nearly 14 years and is now up nearly 50 percent from last year. The war in Ukraine, a ban on Russian oil, and high taxes are contributing to rising fuel prices," Wilson said in a statement.

Gas station owners Khalil Abdullah and Amin Ibrahim said they will lower their gas prices during Wilson's giveaway, as well.

"As gas station owners we decided to lower our gasoline prices during Dr. Wilson's gas giveaway in an effort to allow more cars to benefit from Dr. Wilson's generosity," Abdullah said.

Locations participating include:

- Amstar, 368 E. Garfield Blvd.

- Citgo, 9155 S. Stony Island Ave.

- Marathon, 1839 E. 95th St.

- Citgo, 1345 N. Pulaski Road

- Gulf, 9901 S. Halsted St.

- Mobil, 2800 S. Kedzie Ave.

- Amoco, 7201 N. Clark St.

- BP, 4359 N. Pulaski Road

- Marathon, 340 S. Sacramento Blvd.

- Falcon, 43 N. Homan Ave.