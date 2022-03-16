ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Ambitious 8-year-old golfer determined to be the best

By Kyle Burger
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48RUmb_0egvW2YD00

An ambitious 8-year-old golfer is putting in the work so she can be the best in the game.

Kylani Gathers first picked up a golf club when she was a few years younger than she is right now.

“When I was three years old, I did have plastic clubs,” Kylani told ABC Action News sports anchor Kyle Burger. “Me and my dad would always hit them inside the house and we wouldn’t break anything.”

On her seventh birthday, she got her first set of real clubs.

“I bought the clubs and it was the best thing that could’ve happened,” her father Corey Gathers said. “She started hitting, stripping everything pretty well at that point.”

WFTS

“I started watching my dad and a lot of pros play on TV and I just wanted to play golf so bad,” Kylani added.

She’s on the driving range at least twice a week hitting between 400-500 balls. She travels the southeast competing in U.S. Kids Golf tournaments. Her first contest did not go so well.

“She signed up for her first tournament at Disney, and she placed dead last, if not, close to last,” Corey said. “I thought she was going to quit. I thought she didn’t want anything to do with it. But it kind of lit a fire.”

WFTS

“Because I wanted to get better every time,” Kylani said on why she never quits. “If you keep going then you ended up being good. I just wanted to be that good.”

The drive to be the best led to a 9-under first-place finish at the Jim Thorpe Invitational, and another invite to Pinehurst for the U.S. Kids Golf World Championship.

With every ping of the ball out on the driving range, Kylani gets a step closer to her dream of becoming a professional golfer.

“I want to be a professional golfer on the LPGA Tour when I grow up and win a lot of money,” Kylani said.

The U.S. Kids Golf World Championship begins on August 4.

After Kylani's story aired, her dad shared a sweet video of her reaction.

8-year-old Riverview golfer Kylani Gathers reacts to her story airing on TV

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Justin Thomas wears CONTROVERSIAL joggers at Valspar Championship

There have been many clothing trends that have emerged on the PGA Tour and Justin Thomas displayed another one on Saturday at the Valspar Championship. We have seen hoodies and collarless shirts on tour. Richard Mansell even wore a collarless shirt untucked at the Ras Al Khaimah Classic on the DP World Tour earlier this season.
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Bryson DeChambeau: "It is a hard decision"

Bryson DeChambeau’s comeback could begin next week. The eight-time TOUR winner is in the field for the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, which begins Wednesday at Austin Country Club. Injuries have kept DeChambeau off the PGA TOUR since he missed the cut Farmers Insurance Open in late January.
GOLF
The Independent

Disney 'regrets' performance by visiting school drill team

Officials at Walt Disney World said Friday that a performance by a visiting Texas high school drill team that used American Indian stereotypes, including chants of “scalp them," doesn't reflect the Florida resort's values.The performance this week in the Magic Kingdom by the “Indianettes" drill team from Port Neches-Grove High School “did not reflect our core values, and we regret it took place," Disney spokeswoman Jacquee Wahler said in an emailed statement.An audition tape that the school had provided in order to be selected to perform at the theme park resort was inconsistent with the actual performance, the statement...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Ball#Golf Club#Golfer#Pinehurst#Professional Golf#Kylani Gathers#Abc Action News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Danica Patrick Reacts To Lia Thomas’ NCAA Championship

Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick, who helped break barriers in the racing world, has weighed in on Lia Thomas’ performance at the NCAA championships. Thomas, a transgender swimmer for Penn, won an NCAA championship in the freestyle division earlier this weekend. The Penn swimmer, who previously competed...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Outsider.com

WATCH: Shedding Buck Sends Both His Antlers Flying

All of you shed hunters out there are going to love this one. One hunter recently got a video of a buck shedding its antlers and posted it online. We know that a ton of you Outsiders love to hunt. Many outdoorsmen today are crazy about antlers, whether they are attached to the head of a deer or not. As a matter of fact, shed hunting has become almost as popular as deer hunting itself. Although most people know that male deer shed their antlers and grow a new set every year, not many people understand how it happens or why.
ANIMALS
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy