Biryani Is A Spicy Hot Specialty With 35 Variations At Middletown’s Hyderabad House

Rowdy Rooster might be the greatest New York fried chicken joint for vegetarians — or at least for folks who want to eat less meat. I should clarify, however, that there’s no Silicon Valley imitation chicken at this Indian newcomer. Every bird here has been slaughtered, bled, hacked up by a local butcher, marinated in yogurt, fried, and then served dripping with copper-colored chile paste to people who’ll tolerate quite a bit of pain to enjoy all the fatty bits. It all begs the question: What makes Rowdy Rooster such a vegetarian-friendly poultry joint? Something quite simple. In addition to the absolutely epic dark meat fried chicken — there’s no white meat on premises — the East Village spot serves excellent fried vegetables, many of them covered in a potent dusting of spices.
