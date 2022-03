The term cryptocurrency has almost become synonymous with hacking. It seems as though every week there are eye-wateringly large hacks on exchanges, individual user’s wallets, smart contracts, and the public blockchains on which they sit. In many cases the vectors of attack are obvious in retrospect: code was untested, internal processes to prevent phishing were non-existent, basic code standards not followed, etc. Studying the hacks themselves will often not glean much interesting information for those already familiar with basic security practices.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO