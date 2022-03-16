ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspicious vehicle leads to drug charge in Auburn

By Staff Report
 4 days ago
Police say a Moravia resident was arrested on a drug charge. According to a news release, Auburn State Police arrested Ivy-Rose H. Haney, 20,...

