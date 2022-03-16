Phife Dawg’s Estate Unveils ‘Forever’ Album Cover & Release Date

The world was different back then. LeBron James was still a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Game of Thrones was still on HBO and Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man was still alive. In the world of music, Beyoncé had just delivered Lemonade and a show called Everyday Struggle had just found its footing. In the midst of all that, Joey Bada$$ delivered his sophomore album, All Amerikkkan Bada$$. Avoiding the dreaded sophomore slump, the Brooklyn native’ second studio LP showed a level of maturity that was refreshing hill still showcasing his lyrical ability. Since then, Joey Bada$$ has made his presence felt in films like Two Distant Strangers and series like Power Book III: Raising Kanan, but he hasn’t necessarily delivered another LP. That could all change in the near future.
