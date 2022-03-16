Phife Dawg’s Estate Unveils ‘Forever’ Album Cover & Release Date

Netflix has announced the return of the Natasha Lyonne starring comedy-drama series Russian Doll. The streamer teases the second season with a trailer and announcement video that gives audiences a look at how the universe is apparently out to get Lyonne’s character, Nadia Vulvokov. The second season will reportedly follow the events of the first season, continuing “to explore existential thematics through an often humorous and sci-fi lens.” The next season follows Nadi and Alan as they find themselves dealing with their past. Entering through an unexpected portal in one of Manhattan’s most notorious locations. While they initially thought it to be an intergenerational adventure, they have soon discovered that the experience is more than they bargained for.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO