Law Talk: Can I refuse a field sobriety test?

By David Sorensen
 4 days ago

In this episode of Law Talk, Attorney Matt Buzzetti answers a viewer’s question, Can I refuse a field sobriety test on the grounds that I want to speak to my attorney first?

Matt discusses, while the answer is yes, is it a good idea to refuse the test?

You can catch Law Talk on Wednesdays during 18 News at Noon. And find out more from Matt Buzzetti’s blog.

