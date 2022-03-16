Law Talk: Can I refuse a field sobriety test?
In this episode of Law Talk, Attorney Matt Buzzetti answers a viewer’s question, Can I refuse a field sobriety test on the grounds that I want to speak to my attorney first?
Matt discusses, while the answer is yes, is it a good idea to refuse the test?
You can catch Law Talk on Wednesdays during 18 News at Noon. And find out more from Matt Buzzetti’s blog.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.
Comments / 0