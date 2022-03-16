ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Olympic champ Chen out of figure skating worlds with injury

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hWMuC_0egvSGxy00
Beijing Olympics Figure Skating Nathan Chen, of the United States, performs during the figure skating gala at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — (AP) — Olympic figure skating champion Nathan Chen withdrew from the world championships on Wednesday because of what he called a “nagging injury” that he's been dealing with after winning at the Beijing Games.

The three-time reigning champion will be replaced on the U.S. team by Camden Pulkinen next week in Montpellier, France.

“I am disappointed to have to withdraw from worlds,” Chen said in a statement. “I have been training for this competition since returning from Beijing. I have a nagging injury that I’ve been dealing with and I don’t want to risk further injury by practicing and competing next week.”

The 22-year-old Chen was one of the stars of the Winter Games with his thrilling “Rocketman” free skate clinching the gold medal that eluded him four years earlier in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Chen also helped the Americans win a team silver medal, which could become gold pending the outcome of a doping investigation involving the Russian team.

Chen has not lost at the world championships since 2017, when he finished in sixth place. His run of dominance began the next year with his three straight titles interrupted only by the cancellation of the 2020 championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He could have become the first skater to win four straight titles since American star Scott Hamilton from 1981-84.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Californian

Eat my ice: Fashion and queerness in figure skating

Figure skating is one of the most graceful, gorgeous and athletically impressive sports in the Olympics. The scoring itself reflects this dichotomy, with the five program components — skating skills, transitions, performance, composition and interpretation of music — reflecting a balance of artistic expression and athletic ability. Although...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Keely Hodgkinson pulls out of World Indoors after quad injury recurrence

Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson has pulled out of the World Indoor Championships after an injury scare.The 20-year-old, who won Olympic silver last year, was overwhelming favourite for the 800 metre title.Hodgkinson warmed up at the Stark Arena but decided not to race in Belgrade following a recurrence of a quad injury picked up earlier in January.She said: “I am in great shape so it is obviously a shame not to be competing here in Belgrade, but we decided to take this precautionary step in the best interests of the rest of the year ahead.“I’m really pleased with my indoor season...
SPORTS
NBC Sports

Vincent Zhou, denied an Olympic chance, puts his skates back on

There are still days that Vincent Zhou doesn’t feel like himself. It takes will to put on his figure skates while trying to forget his Olympic experience. “Then I step on the ice, and I’m instantly reminded of everything that happened,” he said. “I’m having a hard time keeping my myself together right now talking about it.”
SPORTS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Worley wins WCup giant slalom title after Shiffrin fades

MERIBEL, France — (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin’s standout World Cup season ended by letting the giant slalom title slip away to Tessa Worley on Sunday. As the final racer of the women’s season, Shiffrin was the first-run leader with a 0.82-second advantage needing to win the race to clinch an unlikely victory in the giant slalom standings.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Figure Skating#Olympics#Free Skating#Free Skate#Americans#Russian#The Associated Press
CBS LA

LA Football Club To Conduct Women In Sports Night

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – U.S. women’s national team midfielder turned Angel City FC executive Angela Hucles Mangano will be the honorary falconer for Sunday evening’s Los Angeles Football Club-Vancouver Whitecaps Major League Soccer game. One of the team’s four falcons is released before the start of each game at Banc of California Stadium for a pregame flight at the center of the field, hunting a lure of the opponent’s crest. Hucles Mangano played 109 games with the national team between 2002 and 2009, winning Olympic gold medals in 2004 and 2008. She is vice president of player development and soccer operations for...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Country
France
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmagic.com

Justin Thomas wears CONTROVERSIAL joggers at Valspar Championship

There have been many clothing trends that have emerged on the PGA Tour and Justin Thomas displayed another one on Saturday at the Valspar Championship. We have seen hoodies and collarless shirts on tour. Richard Mansell even wore a collarless shirt untucked at the Ras Al Khaimah Classic on the DP World Tour earlier this season.
GOLF
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
82K+
Followers
92K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy