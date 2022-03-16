ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Former UGA football player arrested in connection with Elijah Wood murder

By Mariya Murrow
 4 days ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A former UGA player has been arrested in connection with the tragic murder of 23-year-old Elijah Wood, the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

On Wednesday, investigators along with members of the ATF, FBI, and Philadelphia Police Department announced the arrest of Ahkil Nasir Crumpton, who they believe was responsible for the shooting that took Wood’s life.

In March 2021, Wood was fatally shot at his job at the RaceTrac gas station. The brutal murder, which was captured on surveillance video, sent shockwaves through the Oconee community. Authorities released sketches and descriptions of the alleged assailant who had fled the scene, along with a reward from the FBI and Wood’s employer, RaceTrac Corporation. Later, the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office increased the reward to $50,000; a combination of $20,000 from the FBI, $15,000 from the RaceTrac, $10,000 from Oconee County BOC and $5,000 from the Oconee Sheriff’s Reward Fund.

“It’s a great relief to finally have the suspect in custody,” said Oconee Co. Sheriff James A. Hale Jr. “For the past year, Oconee County investigators along with our state, federal and local law enforcement partners have tirelessly worked this difficult case. Although challenging, we were always confident we would find the person responsible for this senseless murder.”

The Sheriff said his team received a tip of a ballistic match in mid-February which lead them to discover that the same gun allegedly used to kill Wood was tied to a homicide in Philadelphia.

That’s when the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation to determine if the shooter was the same in both cases. A link was established and Crumpton was promptly arrested. Crumpton played football for the University of Georgia in 2017 and 2018 and was a student at UGA until 2021.

UGA sent the following statement:

“We were stunned to learn that the suspect in this horrific crime is a former UGA student-athlete. We offer our heartfelt sympathy to Elijah Wood’s family. We defer to the FBI, ATF and Oconee County Sheriff’s Office for any further comments regarding this ongoing investigation.”

