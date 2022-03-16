ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

2 found dead in Michigan home, carbon monoxide poisoning suspected

By Justine Lofton
MLive
MLive
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DETROIT – Two people were found dead of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning inside a Detroit home on Tuesday, WDIV Local 4...

www.mlive.com

Cynthia Celeste
3d ago

very sorry to hear about thisUnable to pay utilities because of being poor , that is a shame to us. 2nd gas powered generator has to be operated outside in a well ventilated environment. Sympathy and condolences to the family .

Kalamazoo Gazette

Man fatally shot by Kalamazoo police in exchange of gunfire

KALAMAZOO, MI – A 33-year-old Battle Creek man was killed Sunday morning while exchanging gunfire with Kalamazoo police. The incident unfolded around 10:20 a.m. Sunday, March 20, in the 1000 block of South Westnedge Avenue, said Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Deputy Chief Dave Boysen. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers...
KALAMAZOO, MI
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
MLive

Police investigate church break-in, find goats inside

Authorities responding to a break-in at a central Alabama church quickly nabbed the two intruders, but the suspects weren’t what they were expecting. Autauga County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched this week to a burglary alarm at Bethesda Church of County Road 33. When they arrived, they found the glass on the front door shattered – a telltale sign of unlawful entry.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
The Flint Journal

1 dead, 2 stable after being pulled from Michigan river

DETROIT – A woman is dead, and two other people are in stable condition after being pulled from the Detroit River early Friday, March 18, WXYZ Detroit reports. Around 3:45 a.m., first responders were called to the scene near Alfred Brush Ford Park in Jefferson-Chalmers Business District, the report said.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo police arrest 3 after stolen car chase

KALAMAZOO, MI - Police arrested three Kalamazoo residents on felony charges Saturday after leading officers on a pair of vehicular pursuits, police said. At roughly 10 a.m. Saturday, March 19, a Kalamazoo resident reported their vehicle had been stolen from the 4000 block of Horton Drive, according to a news release from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Officers found the vehicle around 8:30 p.m. and tried to pull it over, but the occupants drove away. After about eight minutes of pursuit, the driver jumped out of the vehicle and ran away. Officers were able to arrest the driver nearby.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Apartment fire displaces 5 residents in Walker, officials say

WALKER, MI -- The top floor of a Walker apartment building was gutted by a fire Saturday morning, officials said. At about 3:40 a.m. March 19, crews from the Walker Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the Westown at Wilson Apartment Homes complex, said Walker Fire Chief David Pelton.
WALKER, MI
The Ann Arbor News

2 charged in chop shop ring that involved crushing stolen vehicles

DETROIT – Two men are facing charges in an alleged chop shop ring that involved crushing stolen vehicles, authorities announced. Calvin Lamont Pickett Jr., 43, of Bloomfield Hills, and Fadi Abi-Fakhreddine, 58, of Ypsilanti, are each charged with one count of conducting a criminal enterprise, 12 counts of intent to pass a false title, and 12 counts of receiving and concealing a motor vehicle, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced.
DETROIT, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Saginaw News

Stolen truck used to rip out ATM from Bridgeport Township credit union, police say

BRIDGEPORT TWP, MI — Bridgeport Township police are investigating the attempted theft of an ATM from a financial institution, an increasingly frequent occurrence. At 5:23 a.m. on Friday, March 18, officers responded to United Financial Credit Union, 5658 Dixie Hwy, for a drive-up ATM that had been pulled from its base. They arrived to find the machine discarded in the parking lot.
SAGINAW, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw County woman testifies she, four kids fled from fiancé before he allegedly killed his mom with hatchet

SAGINAW, MI — Wearing a sweatshirt emblazoned with “Beautiful Disaster,” a mother of five testified her fiancé deliberately crashed into a car she and his grandmother were in, seemingly enraged over a text message. Dazed from the collision, the woman saw her fiancé walk away from the wreckage on a rural Saginaw County road and head back to his family home, where only moments before he had threatened his mother with a hatchet.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
MLive

Undercover FBI agent, informant come clean: This week in the Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot trial

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The trial of four men suspected of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer got off to a slow start this week when an “essential participant” tested positive for COVID-19. When testimony began Thursday, March 17, two of the prosecution’s critical witnesses – an undercover FBI agent and an informant – recounted potentially damaging statements by the defendants.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

MLive

ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

