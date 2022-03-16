2 found dead in Michigan home, carbon monoxide poisoning suspected

KALAMAZOO, MI - Police arrested three Kalamazoo residents on felony charges Saturday after leading officers on a pair of vehicular pursuits, police said. At roughly 10 a.m. Saturday, March 19, a Kalamazoo resident reported their vehicle had been stolen from the 4000 block of Horton Drive, according to a news release from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Officers found the vehicle around 8:30 p.m. and tried to pull it over, but the occupants drove away. After about eight minutes of pursuit, the driver jumped out of the vehicle and ran away. Officers were able to arrest the driver nearby.

