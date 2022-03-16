ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Sudanese miners killed in South Kordafan mine collapse

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

KHARTOUM, March 16 (Reuters) - A makeshift gold mine in the Sudanese town of Talodi in South Kordafan collapsed on Tuesday, killing 13 miners, an official with the Sudanese Mineral Resources Company told Reuters on Wednesday.

About 80% of Sudan's lucrative gold mining is performed using dangerous makeshift methods.

The number of injuries was high but still being determined, said Warsha Nasir, South Kordafan manager for the government-run company.

"The mine was not up to standards and the miners and residents of the area have refused government oversight," he said.

Local miners have frequently protested against mining companies entering the area, accusing them of plundering gold and polluting the land.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz Writing by Nafisa Eltahir Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Rio Tinto ends force majeure at South Africa mineral sands project

March 18 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto (RIO.AX) said on Friday it had lifted "force majeure" declared on customer contracts at its Richards Bay Minerals (RBM) project in South Africa that had been hit by violent community unrest last year. The company had declared a force majeure on customer contracts at...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#Gold Mine#Mining Companies#Miners#Sudanese#Khartoum#South Kordafan
KEYT

14 workers confirmed dead in China coal mine collapse

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese media are reporting all 14 workers who were trapped when a coal mine in the southwest collapsed 10 days ago had died. A rescue operation finished Sunday noon after the bodies of the miners were retrieved. The operation in Guizhou province was challenging because the roof caved in about 2 miles from the entrance of the mine, and the collapsed area was considerably large, according to media reports. Further investigation into the cause of the accident is underway. China’s coal mines are among the world’s deadliest, regularly suffering explosions and gas leaks despite repeated safety crackdowns.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Reuters

U.S. condemns Houthi attack in Saudi Arabia, says Sullivan

March 20 (Reuters) - U.S. National security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday that the United States condemns the Houthi attacks on civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and called on the Houthis to cooperate with the U.N. and de-escalate the conflict. (Reporting by Brendan O’Brien)
POLITICS
Reuters

Italy reports 60,415 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 93 deaths

MILAN, March 20 (Reuters) - Italy reported 60,415 COVID-19-related cases on Sunday, down from 74,024 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 93 from 85. Italy has registered 157,785 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak in February 2020, the second-highest toll in...
WORLD
Reuters

Aramco's plant in Jeddah attacked by Yemen's Houthis -report

(Reuters) - An attack on Aramco’s petroleum products distribution plant in Jeddah caused a fire in one of the tanks but this was controlled and did not result in any casualties, Saudi state media said on Sunday, citing the Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthis. The coalition said that...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Egypt state banks setting up $85 million fintech innovation fund

CAIRO, March 20 (Reuters) - Egypt's three biggest state-owned banks are setting up an $85 million financial technology fund that aims to accelerate innovation in the sector, venture capital firm Global Ventures, a partner in the fund, said on Sunday. Legislative and regulatory changes in Egypt over the last two...
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.N. envoy discussing Yemen truce for Ramadan

RIYADH, March 20 (Reuters) - United Nations special envoy Hans Grundberg is discussing a possible truce for Yemen, where a Saudi-led coalition is battling the Houthi movement, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan which starts in April, his office said on Sunday. It said Grundberg met on Saturday with...
UNITED NATIONS
Reuters

Eni lifts force majeure on Nigeria Brass oil exports

MILAN, March 19 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni said it had lifted a force majeure on exports of Nigerian Brass River crude oil after it finished repairing a pipeline that had been damaged by a blast. The pipeline located in Nigeria's Bayelsa state had been hit by the blast...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Car drives into Belgian carnival troupe, kills six

STREPY-BRACQUEGNIES, Belgium, March 20 (Reuters) - A car drove at high speed into a group of Belgian carnival performers who were preparing a parade early on Sunday, killing six people and seriously injuring 10 others, authorities said, saying the incident did not appear to be a militant attack. "At this...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

South African court halts construction of Amazon HQ on sacred land

CAPE TOWN, March 20 (Reuters) - A South African court has halted construction of Amazon's new Africa headquarters after some descendants of the country's earliest inhabitants said the land it would be built on was sacred. The Western Cape division of the High Court interdicted the project developer from continuing...
AFRICA
Reuters

Reuters

368K+
Followers
301K+
Post
173M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy