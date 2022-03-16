ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB free agency roundup: Tigers land Andrew Chafin

Left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin signed a two-year, $13 million deal with the Detroit Tigers, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.

Chafin, 31, can opt out after the 2022 season, per the reports.

He went 2-4 with a 1.83 ERA in 71 appearances in 2021 with the Chicago Cubs and Oakland A’s, who acquired him at the trade deadline.

Chafin is 12-17 with a 3.30 ERA in 412 career appearances (three starts) with the Arizona Diamondbacks (2014-20), the Cubs (2020-21) and A’s.

–The Texas Rangers have reached a deal with free agent utilityman Brad Miller, according to reports.

No terms have been reported. The Rangers would be Miller’s seventh team in his nine-year career.

Miller, 32, hit .227 with 20 home runs and 49 RBIs in 140 games last season for the Philadelphia Phillies. He played 58 games at first base for the Phillies but has mostly played shortstop throughout his career. He has at least 20 games played at every position except for the battery.

–Field Level Media

