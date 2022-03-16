ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singapore

The t-shirt that can 'hear' your heartbeat: Scientists develop an ear-inspired fabric that can monitor cardiac rhythm in real time

By Sam Tonkin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Forget the latest Apple Watch or Fitbit, scientists are now developing a t-shirt that can 'hear' your heartbeat and monitor your cardiac rhythm in real time.

It has been created using an 'acoustic fabric' that works like a microphone, first converting sound into mechanical vibrations and then into electrical signals, in a way that is similar to how our ears hear.

When woven into a shirt's lining, the fabric can detect a wearer's subtle heartbeat features, according to engineers at MIT and the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD).

No details have been released about how much it might cost as the idea is still in the development stage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rJYs8_0egvRWsZ00
Forget the latest Apple Watch or Fitbit, scientists are now developing a t-shirt which can 'hear' your heartbeat and monitor your cardiac rhythm in real time. The 'acoustic fabric' is pictured
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V56Dc_0egvRWsZ00
This graphic shows how scientists have created a t-shirt that can 'hear' your heartbeat. It works by first converting sound into mechanical vibrations and then into electrical signals, in a way that is similar to how our ears hear
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KoccZ_0egvRWsZ00
When woven into a shirt's lining (pictured), the fabric can detect a wearer's subtle heartbeat features, according to engineers at MIT and the Rhode Island School of Design

HOW CAN A T-SHIRT 'HEAR' YOUR HEARTBEAT?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ec7Ah_0egvRWsZ00

1. Scientists have created an 'acoustic fabric' that works like a microphone

2. It first converts sound into mechanical vibrations, then into electric signals, in a similar way to how our ears hear

3. The fabric's fibre is designed from a 'piezoelectric' material that produces an electrical signal when bent

4. This allows the fabric to convert sound vibrations into electrical signals

5. The fabric is woven into a shirt's lining to monitor a person's cardiac rhythm

The fabric's fibre is designed from a 'piezoelectric' material that produces an electrical signal when bent, providing a means for the t-shirt to convert sound vibrations into electrical signals.

'This fabric can imperceptibly interface with the human skin, enabling wearers to monitor their heart and respiratory condition in a comfortable, continuous, real-time, and long-term manner,' said lead author Wei Yan, of MIT.

His team took inspiration from the human auditory system to create a fabric 'ear' that would be soft, durable, comfortable, and able to detect sound.

Audible sound travels through air as slight pressure waves.

When these waves reach our ear, a sensitive and complex three-dimensional organ, the tympanic membrane, or eardrum, uses a circular layer of fibres to translate the pressure waves into mechanical vibrations.

These vibrations travel through small bones into the inner ear, where the cochlea converts the waves into electrical signals that are sensed and processed by the brain.

All fabrics vibrate in response to audible sounds, but these vibrations are on the scale of nanometers — far too small to ordinarily be sensed.

To capture these imperceptible signals, the researchers created a flexible fibre that, when woven into a fabric, bends with the fabric like seaweed on the ocean's surface.

It can capture sounds ranging in decibel from a quiet library to heavy road traffic, and determine the precise direction of sudden sounds like handclaps.

The fibres can also be made to generate sound, such as a recording of spoken words, that another fabric can detect.

Yan, who is now an assistant professor at the Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, added: 'Wearing an acoustic garment, you might talk through it to answer phone calls and communicate with others.'

The researchers' design involves a specialised electrical fibre that is woven into fabric yarns and can convert pressure waves at audible frequencies into mechanical vibrations.

The fibre is then able to convert these mechanical vibrations into electrical signals, similar to the process that occurs in the cochlea.

The garment can detect the direction from which a clapping sound originates; facilitate two-way communication between two individuals, each of whom is wearing the acoustic fabric; and monitor the heart when the fabric is touching the skin.

'It feels almost like a lightweight jacket — lighter than denim, but heavier than a dress shirt,' said co-author Elizabeth Meiklejohn, an RISD graduate student who wove the fabric using a standard loom.

She sewed one panel to the back of a shirt, and the team tested the fabric's sensitivity to directional sound by clapping their hands while standing at various angles to the shirt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w3bUB_0egvRWsZ00
The fabric's fibre is designed from a 'piezoelectric' material that produces an electrical signal when bent, providing a means for the t-shirt to convert sound vibrations into electrical signals
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Y164_0egvRWsZ00
The fabric (pictured) can capture sounds ranging in decibel from a quiet library to heavy road traffic, and determine the precise direction of sudden sounds like handclaps
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29BewC_0egvRWsZ00
It can also be made to generate sound, such as a recording of spoken words, that another fabric can detect

The researchers envision that a directional sound-sensing fabric could help those with hearing loss to tune in to a speaker amid noisy surroundings.

The team also stitched a single fibre to a shirt's inner lining, just over the chest region, and found it accurately detected the heartbeat of a healthy volunteer.

In addition to monitoring one's own heartbeat, the study's co-author Yoel Fink, of MIT, sees possibilities for incorporating the acoustic fabric into maternity wear to help monitor a baby's fetal heartbeat.

In addition to wearable hearing aids, clothes that communicate, and garments that track vital signs, the team sees applications beyond clothing.

'It can be integrated with spacecraft skin to listen to (accumulating) space dust, or embedded into buildings to detect cracks or strains,' Yan said.

'It can even be woven into a smart net to monitor fish in the ocean. The fibre is opening widespread opportunities.'

Fink added: 'The learnings of this research offers quite literally a new way for fabrics to listen to our body and to the surrounding environment.'

The research has been published in the journal Nature.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RVmGb_0egvRWsZ00
Piezoelectric materials generate electrical signals in response to mechanical vibration, and can be used to build sensors. A single-fibre sensor with high sensitivity and flexibility is shown

Comments / 0

Related
Fareeha Arshad

Scientists develop a smart fabric, the ‘metafabric’ that can cool the human body by forty degrees

With global warming and daily increasing temperatures, the heat is becoming unbearable. Because of the deadly heatwaves, several parts of the world have extremely harsh living conditions. According to a 2019 report by Insider, many big cities will become unlivable by 2100. Researchers in China have developed a metafabric that cools the human body temperature by reflecting light and heat using personal thermal management technology to combat such intense temperatures. According to the scientists, this new technology will aid the user to overcome the extreme heat and cool the body.
The Independent

Researchers create fabric that ‘hears’ your heartbeat

Researchers have created a fabric that can hear your heartbeat.The material works like a microphone and converts sound into vibrations, and then into electrical signals, similarly to how our ears hear.While all fabrics vibrate in response to sounds, the movements are usually too small to be sensed.In order to capture these vibrations, the researchers created a flexible fibre that, when woven into a fabric, bends with the fabric like seaweed on the ocean’s surface.The development means the possibility of clothes that act as hearing aids, clothes that answer phone calls, and garments that track heart and breathing rates, researchers suggest.They...
SINGAPORE
Science Focus

This fabric modelled on the human ear can react to your heartbeat

A new kind of fibre material is able to detect a heartbeat, handclaps or even faint sounds, unlocking a new avenue for wearable technology that can be worked into clothing. This development comes from a collaboration of researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Rhode Island School of Design.
APPAREL
CNET

This Acoustic Fabric Could Let You Answer the Phone With Your Shirt

Wearable tech is on its way to extend far beyond Apple Watches and FitBits. Reimagining pants, T-shirts and jackets as having multiple purposes, scientists have invented an "acoustic fabric" that can detect and produce sound. Potentially, clothes made of this material could continuously monitor our heart or respiratory rate in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fabrics#Fish#Mit#Apple Watch#Risd
East Oregonian

As COVID-19 becomes endemic, research finds infection can cause hearing loss, ringing in ears

Did you hear the news? COVID-19 cases are dropping, and everyday life is starting to return to normal. But maybe you didn’t hear the news — because you’ve been exposed to COVID-19. A recently published study, led by Massachusetts Institute of Technology RNA-virus expert Lee Gehrke and Stanford University otolaryngologist Konstantina Stankovic, links coronavirus infection with hearing loss, ringing in the ears and other inner-ear problems.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Father slammed for giving stepchild a phone that only unlocks with his face: ‘He sounds controlling’

A man has been criticised for buying a phone that only unlocks with his face and then gifting it to his stepson.In the popular Reddit community, “Am I The A**hole,” a 35-year-old woman, u/AITA_Face_Lock79, revealed how she’s been with her husband for three years now and got “married months ago.”She also has a 16-year-old son, from her previous marriage, who “took his time” to get comfortable with his stepfather. However, the woman’s husband wasn’t so fond of that, as he claimed that the son was “not giving him a chance.”“My son took his time to get used to being around...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Telegraph

What hearing loss can reveal about your health

Is losing your hearing an inevitable facet of ageing? A growing body of research suggests it can be a warning sign of a health condition – and should not be ignored. Earlier this week, a study from scientists at Queen Mary University of London, which used the health records of more than one million people living in east London between 1990 and 2018, found that hearing loss can be an early warning sign of Parkinson’s disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Singapore
Gear Patrol

15 Graphic T-Shirts You Can Get Right Now

Graphic T-shirts go above and beyond your regular, run-of-the-mill tee. They can tell a story, mobilize a movement, memorialize someone, celebrate an achievement, support a sports team or back a band. But they can be just plain fun, too, or feats of graphic design teetering on fine art. And it's no stretch to say there's one out there for everyone.
APPAREL
marthastewart.com

Science Says Keeping Shoes Inside Your Home May Negatively Impact Your Air Quality and Expose You to Harmful Pathogens

Although you likely clean your shoes off before wearing them inside your home, recently published research reveals that it's best to not even bring them inside at all. Two chemists—Mark Patrick Taylor, chief environmental scientist with the Environmental Protection Agency and Gabriel Filippelli, chancellor's professor of earth sciences and executive director at Indiana University Environmental Resilience Institute—have spent the past decade examining the indoor environment and the contaminants people are exposed to in their own homes. They found that wearing your shoes inside may disrupt the air quality in your home.
SCIENCE
Gear Patrol

The Best T-Shirts You Can Buy, According to Style Experts

A good T-shirt is the crux of any respectable wardrobe. But not every one of them is capable of shouldering that weight. From fit to fabric to weight, T-shirts vary as widely as any garment of clothing — and their differences are known to inspire loyalty and respect among the discerning wearer, which is why we asked five menswear experts to share their favorites.
APPAREL
The Independent

Scientists believe there could be an ‘anti-universe’ next to ours – where time runs backwards

A wild theory suggests there may be an "anti-universe" that runs backwards in time before the Big Bang.The concept, explained in a paper accepted for publication in the journal Annals of Physics, suggests that the reason for this universe is because there are fundamental symmetries in nature – such as charge, parity, and time. This fundamental symmetry is known as CPT symmetry.Physical interactions generally obey these symmetries, but physicists have never observed a violation of these laws of nature simultaneously. The researchers posit that while this symmetry applies to interactions, it could also apply to the entire universe.As such, to...
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

The vest that can hear your heartbeat

A fabric microphone that can pick up human speech, and how AI helped the government of Togo distribute financial aid. You have full access to this article via your institution. Your browser does not support the audio element. In this episode:. 00:45 A flexible, wearable, fabric microphone. Inspired by the...
ENGINEERING
Daily Mail

Are there more doors or wheels in the world? Social media erupts as people around the world argue over the baffling brain teaser - but what do YOU think?

Social media users from around the world have attempted to answer a baffling question: are there more doors or wheels in the world?. Much like 2015's famous 'is the dress white and gold, or blue and black?' controversy, the question has been fiercely dividing opinion, with people pledging their allegiance to either #teamdoors or #teamwheels.
INTERNET
komando.com

What do you see in this optical illusion? The answer says a lot about you

Most people love a good optical illusion, visual puzzle or something that makes you stare intently at a blurry image until a 3D picture emerges. Some people can find it hard to see the correct image, indicating how their brains work. Do you remember the enormous online debate about whether...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

316K+
Followers
23K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy