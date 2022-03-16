Local Business Spotlight: Chesley Electric

PARK CITY, Utah — Tim Chesley and Jason Miller founded Chesley Electric in 1995. Chesley Electric is a multi-time recipient of the “Park City’s Best Electrician” award. The company shines bright in the world of illumination through its commitment to quality products, skilled technicians, fair pricing, and community engagement.

“We are dedicated to providing the most prompt and efficient electrical service in Park City,” Tim explains.

Chesley Electric completes Lutran lighting projects across the United States. However, Tim, Jason, and their team delight most in serving Park City businesses and residents for projects large and small.

“My favorite part about operating in Park City is the amazing, wonderful people,” Tim exclaims, “I am so grateful to our clients, especially over the past couple of years. When the pandemic hit, I thought we would struggle to keep everyone employed. I was dedicated to making sure that no one lost their jobs and thought it would be a long, costly time for Chesley Electric. But the phones never stopped ringing, and the work never stopped coming in.”

Chesley Electric is committed to aiding Park City in reducing its environmental footprint. “I feel a great responsibility, and we are motivated to help educate about available options for alternative energy solutions,” Tim says, “We can offer total off-grid solutions. Like a system of solar panels and batteries that charge an electric vehicle without the use of any fossil fuels.”

Tim and Jason are the Running with Ed fundraising event founders. Running with Ed is one example of how Tim and Jason live up to their goal of contributing to the community. “We want to be valuable members of the community, not only with the services we provide but also in our community involvement,” Tim says.

