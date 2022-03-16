ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Local Business Spotlight: Chesley Electric

By TownLift // Ashley Brown
TownLift
TownLift
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M9pap_0egvR81c00

PARK CITY, Utah — Tim Chesley and Jason Miller founded Chesley Electric in 1995. Chesley Electric is a multi-time recipient of the “Park City’s Best Electrician” award. The company shines bright in the world of illumination through its commitment to quality products, skilled technicians, fair pricing, and community engagement.

“We are dedicated to providing the most prompt and efficient electrical service in Park City,” Tim explains.

Chesley Electric completes Lutran lighting projects across the United States. However, Tim, Jason, and their team delight most in serving Park City businesses and residents for projects large and small.

“My favorite part about operating in Park City is the amazing, wonderful people,” Tim exclaims, “I am so grateful to our clients, especially over the past couple of years. When the pandemic hit, I thought we would struggle to keep everyone employed. I was dedicated to making sure that no one lost their jobs and thought it would be a long, costly time for Chesley Electric. But the phones never stopped ringing, and the work never stopped coming in.”

Chesley Electric is committed to aiding Park City in reducing its environmental footprint. “I feel a great responsibility, and we are motivated to help educate about available options for alternative energy solutions,” Tim says, “We can offer total off-grid solutions. Like a system of solar panels and batteries that charge an electric vehicle without the use of any fossil fuels.”

Tim and Jason are the Running with Ed fundraising event founders. Running with Ed is one example of how Tim and Jason live up to their goal of contributing to the community. “We want to be valuable members of the community, not only with the services we provide but also in our community involvement,” Tim says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TdAF0_0egvR81c00
Chesley Electric Team. Photo: Tim Chesley


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Business
State
Utah State
Park City, UT
Government
Park City, UT
Business
TownLift

Jobs of the week, March 16

Check out this week’s jobs from local Park City employers. Work hard, play hard. Alpine Apothecary is hiring a Compounding Pharmacy Technician. Compound and create non-sterile personalized medications to enhance […]
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lutran
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
432K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy