Just passed was the deadline for principals in the Minneapolis Public School (MPS) system to turn in their budgets for next year. Even amid a potential strike, Minneapolis Federation of Teachers Local 59 (MFT59) members face another round of layoffs and excessing. A disproportionate number of them are teachers of color. Already, multiple teachers of color have been notified that they’ve been excessed. Union and district leaders have the power to protect them by signing a targeted Memorandum of Agreement outside of Master Agreement mediation. Instead, MFT59 has refused to protect teachers of color until demands for increased pay and smaller class sizes for all members are met.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 13 DAYS AGO