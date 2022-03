Up to 70 per cent of snacks bought with supermarket meal deals contain “dangerously high” levels of sugar, salt or saturated fat, a new report has found.The report from Action on Salt, a group of scientists from Queen Mary University of London who are concerned with salt and its effects on health, found that some meal deal snacks contribute to a third of an adult’s maximum daily recommended salt intake.Authors of the study explained that salt raises blood pressure and can contribute towards strokes and heart attacks. They added that these findings were “concerning”, considering one in three Britons purchase...

FOOD SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO